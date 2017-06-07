News By Tag
PMB Selected to Develop New San Antonio Regional Hospital Medical Office Building
The new building is part of a larger, campus-wide project that involves construction of a new four-story patient tower, which opened in January 2017. The new Vineyard Tower has 92 private rooms, including a 12-bed critical care unit, as well as a new, 8,000-square-
"We are delighted to be working with San Antonio Regional Hospital and to be a part of the revitalization of the hospital campus," says Jim Rohan, SVP Development, PMB. "It's rewarding for us to help sustain and grow a private community hospital with a 110-year history of serving the residents in the western region of the Inland Empire."
The new medical office building will be situated on a three-acre site located on San Bernardino Road across from the hospital's main entrance. It will replace an existing, functionally obsolete medical office building which is predominately comprised of hospital administrative services. The building will be demolished and the staff will be relocated to other campus buildings.
City of Hope, a world class leader in cancer treatment and research, will lease approximately 25,000 square feet in the new MOB for a community cancer center. City of Hope services include radiation therapy, infusion services, hematology and medical oncology, general surgical oncology, related surgical subspecialties and clinical trials. The new building will also house San Antonio Regional Hospital's Women's Breast and Imaging Center, a community resource center and medical offices.
The design of the new medical office building will complement the hospital's new Vineyard Tower and the local surroundings with the use of a glass curtain wall, metal wall panels, and native landscaping. Sustainable design and building practices will be implemented throughout the new facility. The building will feature custom-designed medical office suites and convenient parking located next to the building.
Maintaining hospital campus operations, parking availability, and minimizing construction debris is at the forefront of PMB's planning of the project.
Construction is scheduled to begin the second quarter of 2017, and the building is projected to open in Fall 2018.
In addition to PMB serving as program manager, HMC Architects is providing architectural services for the MOB. Millie and Severson will serve as the project's general contractor.
About San Antonio Regional Hospital
San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland, California is a 363-bed, nonprofit, acute care hospital that combines excellent clinical care with exceptional compassion. The award-winning hospital offers a comprehensive range of general medical and surgical services, along with the latest technological advances in cardiac care, cancer care, orthopedics, neurosciences, women's health, maternity and neonatal care, and emergency services. Since 1907, San Antonio Regional Hospital has emerged as a premier regional medical facility with satellite locations across the rapidly expanding Inland Empire. The opening of its new Vineyard Tower represents the culmination of a major expansion project that added a new 52-bed emergency department and a 92-bed patient tower comprised of 80 private rooms and 12 critical care beds on its main hospital campus. The expansion has positioned San Antonio as a hospital of the future, offering state-of-the-
About City of Hope
City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 47 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope is located in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with community clinics throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation, diabetes and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the institution.
About Pacific Medical Buildings (PMB)
Pacific Medical Buildings (PMB) is a full-service healthcare real estate development company for health systems, hospitals, medical groups, specialty providers and academic medical centers. We focus 100 percent of our business on the development of healthcare-related facilities, including ambulatory care centers, medical office buildings, inpatient hospitals, post-acute hospitals, senior living and parking structures.
For more than 40 years, PMB's executives have led the industry in the development and management of medical projects, with 90 facilities developed to date representing 4.6 million square feet. We currently own and manage 55 medical facilities comprising over 3.4 million square feet and have nine projects under development, representing 900,000 SF.
PMB has ten offices in the United States and employ 98 people in development, leasing, finance, architecture and construction management, property management, asset management and accounting.
For more information regarding PMB, please visit www.pacificmedicalbuildings.com.
About HMC Architects
HMC's reputation for client satisfaction and excellence in healthcare design dates back 75 years. HMC Architects partners with healthcare, education and civic clients to build consensus on project goals and deliver projects that build stronger and healthier communities.
One hundred percent employee-owned, HMC employs more than 250 architects, planners, interior designers, industry specialists and support staff in nine offices throughout California, Arizona and Nevada. At HMC, their passion is to create architecture and interior design that is flexible, high performing, sustainable and human focused.
About Millie and Severson
Millie and Severson is a general contractor focused on ambulatory care based in Los Alamitos, CA. Since incorporating in 1947, Millie and Severson has become a full service General Contractor and built all types of projects including over 2,200,000 square feet of medical office space in Southern California. Their goal is to develop lasting relationships by consistently exceeding customers' expectations. As employee-owners, Millie and Severson takes pride in their ability to provide exceptional service in an honest, hard-working environment and building to a higher standard.
