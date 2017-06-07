Country(s)
University of Georgia chooses Mondo Super X 720 for new track
ATHENS, Ga. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The University of Georgia has chosen a Mondo surface for its new track, marking another SEC school that is switching to the global leader in the track and field, indoor sport and contract flooring markets.
A Mondo Super X 720 track is being installed at Spec Towns Track, the track and field facility of the Division I school. It is replacing a deteriorated urethane track system.
The 400-meter, eight-lane track, along with the vaulting, long jump, and javelin runways, which also will be Super X 720, are being installed by Medallion Athletics Products, Inc., a general contractor and Mondo dealer based in Mooresville, North Carolina, which has installed numerous tracks for Mondo. This project is scheduled to be completed in July. To see phots of the construction, click here.
About Mondo
Mondo is the global leader in the track and field, indoor sport and contract flooring markets, manufacturing flooring surfaces for virtually every application. More than 1,100 Mondo tracks and millions of square feet of the company's high-performance athletic surfaces are installed worldwide.
An official supplier of athletic tracks for the past 11 Olympic Games and the competition surface since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Mondo also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on Mondo tracks.
A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/
Mondo is a registered trademark of Mondo.
