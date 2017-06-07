 
News By Tag
* South Shore Chamber
* Braintree chamber
* South Shore Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Braintree
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Braintree Chamber of Commerce announces 5th annual PizzaPalooza

This event inspired area chambers, raising $100k for South Shore charities over the years.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
South Shore Chamber
Braintree chamber
South Shore Business

Industry:
Business

Location:
Braintree - Massachusetts - US

BRAINTREE, Mass. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- What started as an idea to raise funds for the annual Braintree 4th of July celebration five years ago has evolved into an annual event in several communities throughout the South Shore.  And with the Braintree Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, announcing plans for its 5th annual PizzaPalooza on Tuesday, June 27th at Braintree High School, now is the time to look back on the tasty notion that has benefitted several area charitable organizations.

The idea is as easy as pie – bring together local restaurants and pizza establishments under one roof in a pizza showdown to be declared the best in the community.  Solicit event sponsors to spice things up and then open the event to the public, where for a mere few dollars, even the largest appetite for pizza can be satisfied.

The Braintree Chamber knew it had a winning concept back in 2012 and it didn't take long for the Marshfield, Rockland and Weymouth Chambers of Commerce to take a chapter from Braintree's recipe book and hold their own PizzaPaloozas.

Over the course of the past five years, more than $100,000 has been raised to fund numerous organizations, including the Braintree 4th of July Celebration; Rockland Veterans Memorial Fund; One Rockland; the Marshfield High School Scholarship Committee; and the Weymouth Food Pantry.

"People are always asking when the next PizzaPalooza is – that's how popular these events have become in Braintree, Marshfield, Rockland and Weymouth," said Eric Dykeman, Director of Community Development with the South Shore Chamber of Commerce.  "In addition to being a fun family – and let's not forget delicious – evening out, these programs raise money for community organizations that truly resonate with residents."

The June 27th event will run from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $7 each and children age 5 and under eat for free.  Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.braintreechamber.org.  All proceeds this year will benefit #BraintreeDay.

For more information, please contact edykeman@southshorechamber.org.

About the Braintree Chamber of Commerce

The Braintree Chamber of Commerce, launched in January 2013 under the umbrella of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, is now the 4th largest chamber on the South Shore.  The Chamber's mission is to promote its member businesses, encourage networking among members and serve as "the voice" on behalf of the Braintree business community all the while promoting strategic economic development.

About the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce

With more than 120 members, the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, focuses on advancing business and community growth and development.   The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit association of businesses in Marshfield.  The organization is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region.

About the Rockland Chamber of Commerce

With more than 150 members, the Rockland Chamber of Commerce is concentrating on deepening relationships with the community and investigating ways to rejuvenate the downtown business district. After the merger of the Rockland Business Council and the Rockland Chamber of Commerce in 2012, the Chamber has served Rockland business leaders with a unified mission to build a strong and vibrant business community.

About the Weymouth Chamber of Commerce

The Weymouth Chamber of Commerce, launched in January 2014 under the umbrella of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, has become" the voice" of the Weymouth business community. The principal focus of the Chamber is sensible economic development within Weymouth's primary business districts.  The Chamber also maintains an aggressive schedule of networking and business-to-business events to build a strong esprit de corps within the business community.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
End
Source:South Shore Chamber of Commerce
Email:***@prfirst.com Email Verified
Tags:South Shore Chamber, Braintree chamber, South Shore Business
Industry:Business
Location:Braintree - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
PR First PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share