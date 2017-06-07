News By Tag
Braintree Chamber of Commerce announces 5th annual PizzaPalooza
This event inspired area chambers, raising $100k for South Shore charities over the years.
The idea is as easy as pie – bring together local restaurants and pizza establishments under one roof in a pizza showdown to be declared the best in the community. Solicit event sponsors to spice things up and then open the event to the public, where for a mere few dollars, even the largest appetite for pizza can be satisfied.
The Braintree Chamber knew it had a winning concept back in 2012 and it didn't take long for the Marshfield, Rockland and Weymouth Chambers of Commerce to take a chapter from Braintree's recipe book and hold their own PizzaPaloozas.
Over the course of the past five years, more than $100,000 has been raised to fund numerous organizations, including the Braintree 4th of July Celebration;
"People are always asking when the next PizzaPalooza is – that's how popular these events have become in Braintree, Marshfield, Rockland and Weymouth," said Eric Dykeman, Director of Community Development with the South Shore Chamber of Commerce. "In addition to being a fun family – and let's not forget delicious – evening out, these programs raise money for community organizations that truly resonate with residents."
The June 27th event will run from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.; tickets are $7 each and children age 5 and under eat for free. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.braintreechamber.org. All proceeds this year will benefit #BraintreeDay.
For more information, please contact edykeman@southshorechamber.org.
About the Braintree Chamber of Commerce
The Braintree Chamber of Commerce, launched in January 2013 under the umbrella of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, is now the 4th largest chamber on the South Shore. The Chamber's mission is to promote its member businesses, encourage networking among members and serve as "the voice" on behalf of the Braintree business community all the while promoting strategic economic development.
About the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce
With more than 120 members, the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce, an affiliate of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, focuses on advancing business and community growth and development. The Marshfield Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit association of businesses in Marshfield. The organization is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region.
About the Rockland Chamber of Commerce
With more than 150 members, the Rockland Chamber of Commerce is concentrating on deepening relationships with the community and investigating ways to rejuvenate the downtown business district. After the merger of the Rockland Business Council and the Rockland Chamber of Commerce in 2012, the Chamber has served Rockland business leaders with a unified mission to build a strong and vibrant business community.
About the Weymouth Chamber of Commerce
The Weymouth Chamber of Commerce, launched in January 2014 under the umbrella of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, has become" the voice" of the Weymouth business community. The principal focus of the Chamber is sensible economic development within Weymouth's primary business districts. The Chamber also maintains an aggressive schedule of networking and business-to-
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
