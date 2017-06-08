News By Tag
Tim Drisko Moves Business to RE/MAX DFW Associates
Mr. Drisko explains his decision of transferring to RE/MAX DFW Associates. "I saw a great company along with successful and experience agents and opportunities for continuing education to advance my career," said Mr. Drisko.
"I'm glad Mr. Drisko decided to join our wonderful team. He is very intelligent and brings great work ethics to his clients and to the office," said Bonnie Watson, Manager of the Frisco office. "I look forward to seeing his business excel at RE/MAX DFW Associates"
Originally from Vail, Colorado, Mr. Drisko moved to Frisco, TX, 3 years ago with his wife and three daughters. He earned his B.S. in Business from Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado and his Law degree from Washburn University School of Law, Topeka, Kansas.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Tim Drisko can be contacted at the Frisco office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 970.390.6906 or via email at tim.drisko@rmdfw.com. He can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
