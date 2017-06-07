 
Affordable Lead Generation to Get More Sales!

 
 
TORONTO - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Radikal Agency, a Canadian based company offering great affordable services.

Radikal.ca, a web development and marketing agency in North America today announced it started offering seo and lead generation services. The company, which prides itself on creating and developing beautiful websites for personal and commercial projects, and now the company decides to branch out to offer great working affordable search engine optimization and lead generation services. Those services are now essential to raise a business awareness and sales.

"We are thrilled to offer those new services to our clients", says owner and CEO of RADIKAL Agency, Dominic. "Our passion and dedication to making quality websites is already well known. It's an honor to be able to finally offer new services that will greatly help small businesses and big ones alike."

To learn more about our services expansion plans, or to book a meeting or get a free quote, contact the company at 1 888 910 6778 or email, info@radikal.ca, or visit the website at http://radikal.ca.

