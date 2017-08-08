Lake Charles Education Collaboration Launches Leadership Initiative in Conjunction with Calcasieu Pa

News By Tag
Lake Charles Education Collaboration Launches Leadership Initiative in Conjunction with Calcasieu Parish School District
Lake Charles Education Collaboration Launches Leadership Initiative in Conjunction with Calcasieu Parish School District
Lake Charles, Louisiana- The Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc. has established a partnership with the Calcasieu Parish School District to enact another component of their ongoing campaign to promote the significance of leadership qualities to employees and students. The partnership will be centered on providing leadership training to administrators, teachers and students of the district. Program coordinators state the program will officially launch during the fall semester of 2017.
Cedrick Lafleur, President and Co-Founder of the Lake Charles Education Collaboration, Inc., provided input on the organization's desire to partner with the Calcasieu Parish School District for the specific purpose of instituting the leadership initiative. "Our team here at The Lake Charles Education Collaboration, undoubtedly believes in the power of leadership training. However, as with any situation in life, it will require dedication and commitment to the cause of developing leaders in order to ensure that the program is successful."
To further elaborate on the comments made by Mr. Lafleur, Karl Bruchhaus, Superintendent of the Calcasieu Parish School District, added, "We are very excited about the fact that we will now be provided an opportunity to offer leadership training to employees of the district and students alike. I cannot wait to see the positive outcomes that will arise from this partnership."
The Lake Charles Education Collaborative intends to implement its leadership training program over a three year period by conducting a series of individual and group leadership training sessions that will provide counsel, mentoring and program development to participants. The emphasis of the leadership training will revolve around training participants how to transition from the role of a follower or bystander to that of a full-fledged leader, capable of engaging other and leading them towards success. Each session will be instructed by individuals who have extensive experience with directing leadership training based activities.
About Lake Charles Education Collaborative Inc.
The Lake Charles Education Collaboration Inc. is a 501c3 comprised of local community leaders who desire to provide a positive influence and improve academic outcomes for youth in the Lake Charles area. The organization is a leadership partner with the Calcasieu Parish School District. For more information about this organization, visit www.LakeCharlesEducationCollaboration.com.
About Calcasieu Parish School District
The Calcasieu Parish School District, located in Southwest Louisiana, is the 5th largest school district in Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish School District employs more than 4,000 employees and 2,000 teachers, and boasts a student enrollment of nearly 30,000 students. To learn more about the district, visit www.cpsb.org.
