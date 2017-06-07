evvnt builds strategic partnership with Yext

evvnt, the global digital events marketing provider, has announced its strategic partnership with Yext via the new evvnt app in the new Yext App Directory, allowing customers to extend the value of their digital...

--has announced its strategic partnership with Yext via the new evvnt app in the new Yext App Directory, allowing customers to extend the value of their digital knowledge by powering events listings with digital knowledge stored in Yext.Themakes the enterprise more intelligent by integrating digital knowledge seamlessly throughout an organization, while creating opportunities for growth and time-saving efficiencies with apps integrated with overEnterprises who need to market their products and services to local communities via events can do so on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis, reaching new potential customers when they are searching. With thecompanies will be able to integrate their digital knowledge from Yext into the evvnt application for syndication to key events sites, expanding awareness and their audience.offers a simple and effective solution for event exposure, syndicating content out to an aggregated network of listing sites. Using an intelligent event algorithm, publisher sites are targeted based on an event's location and category. The partnership with Yext makes it easy for Enterprise clients to publish events content quickly and effectively across the digital ecosystem."Thein thegives businesses an easy new way to publish their events across key event sites like Eventbrite and Time Out," said"With this integration, businesses can leverage their digital knowledge stored in Yext to extend the reach of their events to new customers."went on to say, "Yext's growth and commitment to enabling data distribution and accuracy on the web is something we are also committed to specifically focused on data relating to public facing events, the app directory now gives each and every enterprise customer access to millions of event attendees looking for targeted and local events."#YEXTevvntAbout evvnt – evvnt enables people all over the world to fill their events utilising the most effective event listing sites on the web. Every minute, with little more than a click, more local events appear in listings, in search engines and on mobile – discoverable by both category and location. With next to no effort customers of evvnt get better attendance, while consumers find events they previously had no idea existed. To date customers in 130 countries worldwide have seen their events published on 4,000+ event listing sites, and generated 2+ million clicks to ticketing and registration pages.