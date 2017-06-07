News By Tag
Ravinia Plumbing Offers $150 Off Furnace and AC Installation
Ravinia Plumbing helps its customers beat the summer heat with a discount of $150 off the installation of a furnace and air conditioner unit.
Most of the homes in the Chicagoland area are fitted with both a gas or electric furnace and a central air conditioner. This provides the best and most efficient means of heating and cooling homes throughout the year. Furnaces and central air conditioners are designed to last anywhere from 15 to 25 years, depending on the quality of the materials, the technologies used, and whether homeowners opt for regular annual maintenance.
Consumers with older furnaces or air conditioners may find their utility bills climbing each year. That's because older models more than 20 years old may not be efficient by today's standards. Technology is always improving, and this means HVAC systems continue to become more and more efficient. Upgrading your system to a newer model is an investment, and one that will pay off during its lifespan. In fact, some consumers find they can save up to 30% on their monthly energy bills after choosing a newer furnace and central air conditioner.
Ravinia Plumbing offers professional installation of furnaces and air conditioners to homeowners across the region. Aside from this, they offer advice, HVAC system maintenance, plumbing service and installation, and much more. Consumers can check the "Coupons" page on the Ravinia Plumbing website to learn more and save money on the services they need. For more information please visit: http://raviniaplumbing.com.
