Downtown Woodstock's Pie Bar to Launch New DIY Pie Baking Business

Pie Bar Owners, Cody & Lauren Bolden start Pie Provisions to inspire home bakers to make their best pie.
 
 
Pie Provisions
Pie Provisions
 
WOODSTOCK, Ga. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Pie Bar's Owners, Cody and Lauren Bolden, will launch Pie Provisions on June 14th, 2017. Pie Provisions will provide home bakers the ingredients and know-how to make high quality pie in the comfort of their home. A featured item to be offered is a Pie Crust Mix based on the recipe and ingredients used in their well-known pie shop, Pie Bar located in Downtown Woodstock. Initially, Pie Provisions' Pie Crust Mix will be available on Pie Provision's website (pieprovisions.com) as well as in several local markets. A pie-based monthly subscription box will be added later this fall.

Cody and Lauren Bolden opened Pie Bar in Downtown Woodstock in the Fall of 2015, and have worked since then to bring the community great pie on a daily basis. "Starting Pie Provisions is going to allow us the opportunity to share our love of pie with more people across The United States. This fall we're going on a 'Pie-O-Neer Tour' where we'll be driving across the country and teaching people how to make their best pie using our pie crust mix," said Lauren Bolden. Dates and tour stops will be announced on the Pie Provisions' website.

About Pie Provisions' Pie Crust Mix

Each Pie Crust Mix contains enough dry ingredients to make one double crust or two single pie crusts. The mix is made up of organic pastry flour for easy work-ability, pure cane sugar for a tender dough, and premium sea salt to elevate the crust's overall taste.

"We have created this Pie Crust Mix to be an easy-to-prepare recipe for buttery, flaky pie crusts for those bakers that have a fear of baking pie," Said Cody Bolden. "Each box contains detailed instructions as well as the highest quality ingredients that we have spent the past few years curating at our pie shop."

For further inquiries or to chat about pie, contact Cody Bolden at hello@pieprovisions.com or stop by Pie Bar located at 8720 Main Street Woodstock, Georgia 30188.

Cody Bolden
hello@pieprovisions.com
