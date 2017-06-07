 
News By Tag
* Fourth Of July
* Fireworks GA
* Lanier Islands
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Tourism
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Buford
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Georgia's Lanier Islands Set to Sparkle with Four Nights of Fireworks and MORE 4th of July Weekend

Southern Lakeside Destination Lights the Fuse on a Weekend-Long Independence Day Celebration of Epic Proportions with Live Concerts, a KICKS 101.5 Party, Kids Activities, Firework Displays & More June 30-July 4
 
 
Fireworks will Light Up the Skies Over Lake Lanier Four Nights in a Row
Fireworks will Light Up the Skies Over Lake Lanier Four Nights in a Row
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fourth Of July
Fireworks GA
Lanier Islands

Industry:
Tourism

Location:
Buford - Georgia - US

BUFORD, Ga. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Lanier Islands brings new meaning to the phrase "it's gonna be LIT!" as the lakeside destination gets set to light the fuse on what promises to be another dazzling Fourth of July Weekend. In addition to the Islands' signature brand of fun in the sun at its beach, boardwalk and waterpark entertainment district, LanierWorld – the weekend will be filled wall-to-wall with games in the sand, live concerts on stage, street performers along the boardwalk, movies on the 5-story high Spectacular Screen, food and drink specials, and so much more.

Set at the southernmost shoreline of Lake Lanier in north Metro Atlanta, LanierWorld will be transformed into a sprawling patriotic playground with spectacular fireworks displays over the water four nights in a row. The fun kicks off Friday, June 30 with an authentic beachside low country boil and continues right on through to Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4. At the heart of the weekend, Atlanta country radio station – KICKS 101.5 – teams up with Lanier Islands to host the 2017 Red, White and Blue 4th of July Party on Saturday, July 1. In addition to a live remote all day long, the festivities will include live performances by Van Lear, Broken Whiskey Glass and Laughlin on the Sunset Cove stage.

"Regardless of the holiday, we're fiercely patriotic at Lanier Islands 365 days a year – as are many of our guests," said Virgil Williams, Chairman of the Board for the lakeside resort. "And we don't just talk the talk, we walk the walk. For the third year in a row, we are proud to extend free LanierWorld admission to active duty military members, police officers, fire fighters and first responders*. The Fourth of July represents a time for us to come together as Americans in celebration of the liberties we are afforded in this country. It's also a great opportunity to enjoy some terrific music, relax on the beach, take in beautiful views of the lake, brave over a dozen waterslides and attractions, watch a dazzling fireworks display, partake of some well-deserved fun in the sun, and make memories with friends and loved ones."

Lanier Islands' Fourth of July Weekend 2017 Schedule of Events:

Friday, June 30:

10am-9pm          Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

3-7pm          Low Country Boil at Sunset Cove Restaurant

Saturday, July 1:

10am-10pm        Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

10am-10pm        Red, White and Blue 4th of July Party featuring Live Remote by KICKS 101.5

3:30-5:30pm      Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Van Lear

6:30-7:45pm      Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Broken Whiskey Glass

8:15-9:30pm      Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Laughlin

4-8pm          Street Performers – including Hula Hooper, Juggler, Balloon Artist and Face Painter – take over the thoroughfare to the delight of guests

10pm          Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

Sunday, July 2:

10am-10pm        Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

3-6pm          Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Joseph Erwin

10pm          Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

Monday, July 3:

10am-10pm        Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

7-11pm          Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Dirty Roses

10pm          Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

Tuesday, July 4:

Happy Fourth of July!

10am-10pm        Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open

3-7 pm          DJ spinning tunes on the Sunset Cove Stage

10 pm          Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier

For more information about Fourth of July Weekend 2017 at Lanier Islands, accommodation packages and other upcoming events throughout the summer, please visit www.lanierislands.com.

About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-themed LanierWorld, Lake Lanier Canopy Tours, horseback riding at the Equestrian Center, and boat rentals from Harbor Landing make the islands a terrific choice for families vacationing or "staycationing" in the South. Tranquility – the Spa and the picturesque 18-hole Lanier Islands Legacy Golf Course are major draws for visitors looking to relax or play, and with more than 20 wedding venues to choose from, the Islands is rapidly gaining favor with brides- and grooms-to-be as a highly sought-after Destination Wedding site. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.

* For individual only, with valid ID.

Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Source:Lanier Islands
Email:***@outofhermindfreelance.com Email Verified
Tags:Fourth Of July, Fireworks GA, Lanier Islands
Industry:Tourism
Location:Buford - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Out of Her Mind - Fresh Ideas & Freelance Copy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share