Georgia's Lanier Islands Set to Sparkle with Four Nights of Fireworks and MORE 4th of July Weekend
Southern Lakeside Destination Lights the Fuse on a Weekend-Long Independence Day Celebration of Epic Proportions with Live Concerts, a KICKS 101.5 Party, Kids Activities, Firework Displays & More June 30-July 4
Set at the southernmost shoreline of Lake Lanier in north Metro Atlanta, LanierWorld will be transformed into a sprawling patriotic playground with spectacular fireworks displays over the water four nights in a row. The fun kicks off Friday, June 30 with an authentic beachside low country boil and continues right on through to Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4. At the heart of the weekend, Atlanta country radio station – KICKS 101.5 – teams up with Lanier Islands to host the 2017 Red, White and Blue 4th of July Party on Saturday, July 1. In addition to a live remote all day long, the festivities will include live performances by Van Lear, Broken Whiskey Glass and Laughlin on the Sunset Cove stage.
"Regardless of the holiday, we're fiercely patriotic at Lanier Islands 365 days a year – as are many of our guests," said Virgil Williams, Chairman of the Board for the lakeside resort. "And we don't just talk the talk, we walk the walk. For the third year in a row, we are proud to extend free LanierWorld admission to active duty military members, police officers, fire fighters and first responders*. The Fourth of July represents a time for us to come together as Americans in celebration of the liberties we are afforded in this country. It's also a great opportunity to enjoy some terrific music, relax on the beach, take in beautiful views of the lake, brave over a dozen waterslides and attractions, watch a dazzling fireworks display, partake of some well-deserved fun in the sun, and make memories with friends and loved ones."
Lanier Islands' Fourth of July Weekend 2017 Schedule of Events:
Friday, June 30:
10am-9pm Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open
3-7pm Low Country Boil at Sunset Cove Restaurant
Saturday, July 1:
10am-10pm Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open
10am-10pm Red, White and Blue 4th of July Party featuring Live Remote by KICKS 101.5
3:30-5:30pm Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Van Lear
6:30-7:45pm Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Broken Whiskey Glass
8:15-9:30pm Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Laughlin
4-8pm Street Performers – including Hula Hooper, Juggler, Balloon Artist and Face Painter – take over the thoroughfare to the delight of guests
10pm Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier
Sunday, July 2:
10am-10pm Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open
3-6pm Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Joseph Erwin
10pm Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier
Monday, July 3:
10am-10pm Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open
7-11pm Live Concert on the Sunset Cove Stage featuring Dirty Roses
10pm Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier
Tuesday, July 4:
Happy Fourth of July!
10am-10pm Beach, Boardwalk and Waterpark at LanierWorld are Open
3-7 pm DJ spinning tunes on the Sunset Cove Stage
10 pm Fireworks Display over Lake Lanier
For more information about Fourth of July Weekend 2017 at Lanier Islands, accommodation packages and other upcoming events throughout the summer, please visit www.lanierislands.com.
About Lanier Islands: Nestled less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats, the Islands is proud to have been designated a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. As the resort's crown jewel, Lake Lanier is one of the United States' most popular man-made lakes, encompassing 38,000 surface acres and 690 miles of shoreline in Northeast Georgia. Legacy Lodge, Villas, and LakeHouses enhance the park's broad assortment of accommodation choices and meeting sites – making it the ideal choice for corporate meetings and company retreats. Popular excursions like the beach-and-boardwalk-
* For individual only, with valid ID.
