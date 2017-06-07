News By Tag
Denver Small Business Expo Announces Full Agenda & ShowGuide
Small Business Expo has released theofficial agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017denver.sched.com/)
Small Business Expo expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Denver area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.
DENVER SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Colorado Convention Center | Hall C – 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
