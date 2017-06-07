 
June 2017





Denver Small Business Expo Announces Full Agenda & ShowGuide

 
 
DENVER - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- On Thursday, June 22nd,Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/denver/), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show, will come to the Colorado Convention Center bringing local small business owners and entrepreneurs together for a full day of networking, educational workshops and demos (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/denver/) of the newest products and services out there to assist local entrepreneurs in their day-to-day tasks and long-term goals.

Small Business Expo has released theofficial agenda (https://smallbusinessexpo2017denver.sched.com/) andShowGuide (https://issuu.com/smallbusinessexpo/docs/denver-showguide-2017) for their June 22nd event. The agenda outlines the events of the day including the topics of the more than 50+ free workshops and networking opportunities. Plan your day to get the most out of Small Business Expo.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 3,000+ registered attendees from across the Denver area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

DENVER SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Colorado Convention Center | Hall C – 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah 212-651-0679, susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
Source:The Small Business Expo
Email:***@theshowproducers.com Email Verified
Phone:212-651-0679
