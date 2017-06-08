Country(s)
Kingman Hotel Awarded By German Route 66 Association
The renovated Ramada Kingman Hotel was recently awarded and recognized by the German Route 66 Association as "Highly Recommended".
In 2016, the first European Route 66 Festival was held in Ofterdingen Germany, and in 2018, the second festival will take place in Zlin, Czech Republic.
The 2016 Birthplace of Route 66 Festival in Springfield, Missouri attracted more than 30,000 people.
Underlying the growing popularity of Route 66 is the quest for an authentic American experience. Renovated or original cafes, trading posts, and other businesses that have an historic connection with Route 66, and that allow for interaction with the local community are at the foundation of the experience sought by enthusiasts.
Largely absent from the Route 66 landscape, however, are the vintage motels.
Smithsonian Magazine recently quoted the World Monuments Fund and National Trust for Historic Preservation in an article and noted that on Route 66, "Motels are on a list of America's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places"
Resultant of the popularity of renovated motels, mom and pop as well as corporate investors are giving these properties a new lease on life. From Tucumcari, New Mexico to Rialto, California, and Cuba, Missouri historic Route 66 motels are being renovated. One of the more ambitious and successful endeavors to date has been the transformation of the 1964 Holiday Inn into the Ramada Kingman and Canyon 66 Restaurant & Lounge, a Route 66 themed resort in Kingman, Arizona.
Even though the property is centrally located to a wide array of attractions including the Grand Canyon, Grand Canyon Caverns, and white-water rafting, it is its association with Route 66 captured in colorful murals that has made it a destination for enthusiasts from throughout the world. Recently the hotel hosted tour groups from the Netherlands, Australia, Poland, and New Zealand during their journey along Route 66 from Chicago to Santa Monica. Further adding to its appeal, special events and programs are organized to enhance the Route 66 experience for guests.
In May 2017, the motel was awarded the coveted Highly Recommended Route 66 Location designation from the German Route 66 Association, and arranged for author and historian Jim Hinckley to address a group from New Zealand.
For more information about Ramada Kingman, group rates, special events organized for groups, or other services, please contact Robert Walton, Sales Manager at Ramada Kingman at bobw@ramadakingman.com or by phone at (928) 715-2463.
About Ramada Kingman
The Ramada Kingman Hotel in Kingman, AZ is a full-service resort centrally located in northwestern Arizona known for its expansive mural displays. Kingman is a stop for Amtrak on the line connecting Los Angeles with Chicago, and Ramada Kingman is a 15-minute drive from Kingman Airport. Shuttle service is available. McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas is 105 miles to the north. The hotel property is
located sixty-five miles from Grand Canyon West and the Skywalk, thirty-miles from Laughlin, Nevada, and sixty-miles from Grand Canyon Caverns. For more information about the Hotel please visit: https://RamadaKingman.com
