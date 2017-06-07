News By Tag
Combined Technologies Offers Various Thermoforming Packaging Options
Combined Technologies, one of the country's leading providers of food packaging solutions, offers a variety of thermoforming options that can benefit businesses of all sizes in several ways.
What Is Thermoforming?
Thermoforming is the act of creating plastic packaging that allows consumers to see the products they're about to purchase. Oftentimes, packaging created through thermoforming simply snaps together, which allows easy access and makes a better impression on the end user of that product. The edges of thermoformed packaging are typically heat-sealed, which keeps air out and freshness in. These things are very important to ensuring the delivery of a high-quality product.
Benefits of Thermoforming
First and foremost, thermoforming protects your product through the shipping and warehousing process, and it even keeps it safe on the shelf. The hardened plastic casing isn't dented or malformed as easily as cardboard or cellophane, which makes it ideal. Consumers can see through thermoformed plastic packaging, which allows them to view the product they're about to purchase. This improves overall appeal, and it helps you sell more of your product. Finally, thermoformed packaging is designed to be easier to open, all while retaining its airtight seal. Because of this, when consumers open the package, they'll have the freshest product in the best condition possible.
Combined Technologies offers several options when it comes to thermoformed packaging. If you're interested in learning more, or if you have questions about the process or packaging, contact Combined Technologies at (847) 968-4855 or visit: http://ctipack.com/
