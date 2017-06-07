 

CHAMELEONS, An Untold World War II Story. Sale Event Ends Tomorrow!

 
CHAMELEONS, an Untold WW II Story
CHAMELEONS, an Untold WW II Story
CAREFREE, Ariz. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Seldom has a new World War II/Pearl Harbor book garnered so many great reviews prior to the official release of the book. These are only a small sampling.

Take advantage of the Pre-Release Sale Pricing now!

"Mr. Nannini's blend of real life events, a compelling modern day mystery, and vibrant characters has resulted in a first-class novel which could easily become a lasting gem in its genre."
OnLineBookClub.org Review

Buy it on sale at:

http://www.blackrosewriting.com/historical-fiction/chamel...

"Based on a true story, CHAMELEONS is a superb recounting of what happened to a surviving crew member of a Japanese midget sub after it attacked Pearl Harbor, complete with details about their preparation, as well as present day American investigators probing his secret identity years later."

Lisa Edelman, Indie Reader.com

"This book, from a Japanese viewpoint, from Hawai'i to Korea and back to Hawai'i, was riveting. Some of the war scenes were enough to keep my fingers gripping my seat, literally. You will not see the ending coming, it is a total surprise.
In a nutshell, if you like historical war fiction, this is definitely for you. The fact that it is definitely based on true events is proven by the pictures in the back of the book. There is enough here to make you wonder what exactly is fiction and what is not."

Goodreads.com/review

http://www.blackrosewriting.com/historical-fiction/chameleons?rq=chameleons

"I finished your novel a few weeks ago and wanted to let you know I really enjoyed it.  It was very memorable – one of those books that stay with you for years.  The reason of course is that you did such a remarkable job of placing me into the wartime scenes.  Masaharu Yokoyama is a true WWII hero (though an enemy of the U.S.), and I enjoyed seeing how he evolved into Ken Kida over a 70-year span."

Don Westenhaver, Vice President, Southern California Writers Association.

Read more Great Reviews at:

https://chameleonsthebook.com/chameleons-reviews/

AVAILABLE AT BOOKSTORES WORLD-WIDE IN PRINT AND MEDIA

ISBN: 9781612968896

Author Signed Copies at:

https://chameleonsthebook.com/purchase-chameleons-here/

