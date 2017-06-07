 
evvnt partners with London Technology Week #LTW

London-based marketing specialist evvnt today announced its strategic partnership with London Tech Week, managed by Informa. evvnt are opening up their event marketing toolkit to all 300+ hosts of LTW holding events across
 
 
yext-1-1024x341
yext-1-1024x341
 
LONDON - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- London-based marketing specialist evvnt today announced its strategic partnership with London Tech Week, managed by Informa. evvnt are opening up their event marketing toolkit to all 300+ hosts of LTW holding events across London between 12 – 16th June 2017.

evvnt.com's 'single submission' event marketing technology offers a simple and effective solution for event exposure, syndicating content out to an aggregated network of listing sites. Using an intelligent event algorithm publisher sites are targeted based on an event's location and category. The partnership with LTW is offering an account to all hosts over the week to reach a bigger audience on what is set to be an exciting week for London's vibrant tech scene.

Caroline Shirley, Marketing Director at KNect365, Informa stated "We wanted to incorporate London-based technology companies and evvnt's offering to publish and distribute our host events on to 45+ event listing sites to ensure each event had it's very own marketing campaign was ideal."

evvnt CEO & Founder Richard Green went on to say, "we wanted to give each host of LTW events a real boost this year with a unique event marketing campaign. With our tech submitting 300+ LTW events to 45+ listing sites, we're generating 13,500 pieces of content on the web practically overnight, making it easy for LTW attendees to quickly find the events they want to attend indexed in natural search, and across their favourite listing sites".

The evvnt 'Submit Once, Promote Everywhere' technology is widely used across the global event industry and an example of an event report can be seen below

Testimonial from Edward Wall

evvnt has been exceptional in boosting our listing presence for our London events. It's been extremely powerful and the service has been amazing.

Edward Ward – London Manager @ Le Wago (http://www.lewagon.com/)

