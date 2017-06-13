Country(s)
BIBO Awards Celebrating Five Years of Honoring Women Blazing the Trail for Others
Daphna Ziman,Vivian Pickard and Roz Varon are among the participants in the Five Year Anniversary of the BIBO Awards Celebration to be held in Chicago. The Black Tie Gala honors leaders in the the fields of education, health, the arts, sports, entertainment, spirituality and philanthropy.
BIBO's distinguished honorees are Daphna Ziman, Founder of Children Uniting Nations, currently President of Cinemoi North America and, business woman and civic leader, Vivian Pickard, former President of the General Motors Foundation.
BIBO's special presenters this year include past honoree and Emmy Award winning anchor, Roz Varon of ABC7 Chicago. Roz is a breast cancer survivor and a stalwart community supporter and has used her celebrity status to bring attention to the plight of the underserved. Actress Elena Varela, of the hit series "Daytime Divas", is also participating as one of the distinguished presenters.
Participating past honorees who continually support BIBO are:
Television producer, Susan Reed, a highly successful talent producer and coordinator.who has worked with entertainment industry icons, such as Star Jones, Roland Martin and Common.
Tatisa Joiner, after her bout with cancer, founded the Charles and Tatisa Jones Foundation to educate women about their options when faced with breast cancer healthcare issues.
The BIBO Awards honors women in 14 categories including military service, community cause leadership, politics, spiritual leadership, education, television and film, holistic healing and emotional health and, sports.
Traci S. Campbell, the President and Founder of the BIBO Awards developed the program when she realized early in her career the impact of mentorship and how she could link other women to opportunities that will give them added exposure to develop their career path and promote their much deserved efforts in their communities.
Among the past honorees are:
Barbara Niven, actress who has appeared in a number of television shows, including One Life To Live and several Lifetime Network movies. She is currently starring on Hallmark's "Cedar Cove;"
Zenay Arnold - Burton, a comedienne/actress partnered with her sister Tichina Arnold created the "WE WIN" Foundation, supporting those and their families living with Lupus;
Dr. Sherrie Campbell, a Psychologist specializies in psychotherapy with adults and teenagers;
Alicia Mendoza, founder of the Hispanic Arts Theater and the Artistic Director of Ballet Esmeraldas of Colombia was presented with the Legacy of Beauty Award;
Judie Mancuso left the high tech corporate environment to pursue her passion of animal care and advocacy. She is the founding president of Social Compassionn now in Legislation which, promotes the care and protection of animals.
Who are BIBO Women? BIBO women are today's pioneering women making an impact on the world one community at a time.
Many of these women faced obstacles on a day to day basis but today they are successful in their personal lives, community and work environment. The BIBO Awards are not just an awards ceremony it is an opportunity for mentors, mentees, and businesses to align with each other in community partnership.
This event serves a number of purposes. In addition to honoring successful women, the BIBO Awards gives those attendees an opportunity to meet and mingle with other stakeholders in business, and to network with men and women who support causes that empower women. The BIBO Awards encourages supporting young women who are developing their careers as well as women who are escaping homelessness and domestic violence.
All of these women have one thing in common; they have achieved success by providing and developing leadership, advocacy, and education. They give expertise, mentoring, building strategic alliances, transforming public policy and influencing opinion makers.
BIBO honorees, hopefully will continue to encourage women to broaden their career opportunities to help the next generation of women leaders.
"I was raised by a single parent and although we lived in a lower income area of the city, I had the opportunity to leave my environment and grasp the potential of what could happen outside of one's own community," states founder, Traci S. Campbell.
Traci works on the principle of reach one, teach one. And today she, through the BIBO Foundation has connected a group of very successful women whose background includes Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM)
