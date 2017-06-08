

SugAR Poke, Augmented Reality for Public Health Avoid added sugar in your diet with this augmented reality app 1 2 SugAR Poke Newman's Own Lite Italian SugAR Poke Kraft Catalina-reduced size CAMBRIDGE, Mass. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- EChO - Eradicate Childhood Obesity Foundation, Inc. has just released a free, augmented reality (AR) app, SugAR Poke, on iPhone and Androids, the first app to utilize AR in a public health context. SugAR Poke allows consumers to avoid added sugar in real-time while grocery shopping.



Hidden added sugar poses a severe health risk to everyone, particularly children susceptible to developing diabetes or becoming obese if addicted to sugar at a young age. Starting in July 2018, food manufacturers have to include the amount of added sugar on the nutrition label of all food products, but EChO believes consumers shouldn't have to wait to have access to this crucial health information. Using AR technology allows SugAR Poke to bypass this regulation. SugAR Poke will cover the entire supermarket by crowd-sourcing the list of products consumers want on



Currently, SugAR Poke demo app uses image recognition and scans front labels of 4 brands of salad dressings (15 products) displaying a front label superimposed over the salad dressing bottle. If the product does not contain added sugar, a green label appears with "0 tsp of added sugar." If the product contains added sugar, a black label tells the number of teaspoons of added sugar in the entire bottle, not a deceiving serving size. SugAR Poke's approach with only two categories of labels simplifies purchasing decisions for consumers. Alper Guler of Pandora Reality, EChO's technological partner said: "Both of my parents are doctors, so I want to help kids reduce their sugar consumption. That's why I joined EChO's team to create a solution."



EChO encourages everyone to download SugAR Poke and try it out in the supermarket. Founder and president of EChO, Laurent Adamowicz, introduced SugAR Poke at the AR in Action conference at New York University this week and launched EChO's



Pandora Reality is based in New York. It creates custom augmented and virtual reality experiences for its customers and believes that everybody has the right to visualize their dream. Their work allows people to see their ideas come to life. Contact



EChO - Eradicate Childhood Obesity Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) public charity based in Cambridge, MA, dedicated to eradicating childhood obesity for good. It strives to develop technology-based strategies to reduce childhood obesity in the United States, believing that proper nutrition education promotes better eating habits and a healthier lifestyle to eradicate obesity. Contact



