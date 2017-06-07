News By Tag
Veteran Professional Scott Anstadt Opens Online Therapy Clinic
Scott is a fully licensed Clinical Social Worker with over thirty years of direct practice experience in a wide range of counseling settings. Understanding the high potential and effectiveness of online therapy, he joins the team of ProvenTherapists.
Areas of expertise address mood and sleep disorders and how a balanced lifestyle of purpose and personal fulfillment can reduce stress and its harmful effects. During counseling, Scott uses a number of evidenced based methods to help reduce self defeating patterns of communication and interaction. In turn, the clients build a practical and balanced lifestyle drawing from an inner sense of knowing about their inherent worth as unique individuals. To help integrate new and positive pathways of thinking about oneself in relation to those closest, people draw upon some of the latest findings on nuerology and cognition and make them practical and understandable. This relates to transitions and life changes of all kinds including family changes and adjustment to aging.
Scott's style in working at https://www.proventherapy.com is compassionate, sensitive, and he is a good listener. Key skills that are used often include step by step communication enhancement and the development of a peaceful and mindful state through active relaxation methods and meditation.
Scott is open to see adults of all ages, couples, and families. He can be contacted through his profile page https://www.proventherapy.com/
Contact
Dr. MG Lazarus
(Director - Operations)
***@proventherapy.com
