News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hypnotherapist's 10th anniversary of being featured in Oprah's O Magazine
In 2007 Debbie was featured in Oprah's O Magazine and helped Beverly Donofrio, an O columnist, overcome shyness which stemmed from childhood. The article, which can be read on Debbie's website http://bit.ly/
"We have seen an increase in awareness and interest in hypnotherapy. Using hypnotherapy along with psychotherapeutic techniques we assist people to tap into their abilities and full potential." Hypnotherapy is really about empowering people to overcome obstacles on their own. The answers lie within the individual. Debbie focuses on hypnotic regression therapy among other therapeutic modalities in order to explore and resolve the subconscious initial traumas that have become blockages and still control our lives.
"If you don't make peace with your past it will keep showing up in your present."
~ Wayne Dyer
Hypnotherapy combined with psychotherapy has begun to gain international attention as a natural, holistic way to clear your mind, overcome shyness, fear, resolve relationship issues, sleep issues, release anger and much more. Through hypnotherapy we can dispel negative emotions, limiting beliefs, fears, phobias; explore hidden potential, connect with your true self; empower yourself and make positive, lasting changes; create positive attitudes and behaviours; heal your mind and body and reconnect to the infinite source.
Visit Debbie's website www.hypno-healing.com and learn more about her training, workshops and services and schedule your initial free strategy session to see how your life can transform.
Contact
Debbie Papadakis
4167608996
info@hypno-healing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse