 
News By Tag
* Oprah's O Magazine
* Hypnotherapy
* Overcome Shyness
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Hypnotherapist's 10th anniversary of being featured in Oprah's O Magazine

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Oprah's O Magazine
Hypnotherapy
Overcome Shyness

Industry:
Health

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Debbie Papadakis, a well-known Registered Psychotherapist and Board Certified Hypnotherapist based in Toronto is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the international media attention in Oprah's O Magazine back in June 2007.

In 2007 Debbie was featured in Oprah's O Magazine and helped Beverly Donofrio, an O columnist, overcome shyness which stemmed from childhood. The article, which can be read on Debbie's website http://bit.ly/2spntRS (https://www.hypno-healing.com/media/publications-media-appearances/)  details Beverly's experiences, her hypnosis session with Debbie and her successful transformation. Beverly Donofrio stated "The hypnotherapy session was more than two years ago, and I have enjoyed social gatherings since…even conquering shyness didn't make life perfect, but it has made it more interesting, and now when I feel like being a wet blanket, I know it's my choice." "We all have a wealth of power in our subconscious that can be used in healing, releasing stress and freeing us from internal barriers to health, wealth and happiness," says Debbie.

"We have seen an increase in awareness and interest in hypnotherapy. Using hypnotherapy along with psychotherapeutic techniques we assist people to tap into their abilities and full potential." Hypnotherapy is really about empowering people to overcome obstacles on their own. The answers lie within the individual. Debbie focuses on hypnotic regression therapy among other therapeutic modalities in order to explore and resolve the subconscious initial traumas that have become blockages and still control our lives.

"If you don't make peace with your past it will keep showing up in your present."

~ Wayne Dyer

Hypnotherapy combined with psychotherapy has begun to gain international attention as a natural, holistic way to clear your mind, overcome shyness, fear, resolve relationship issues, sleep issues, release anger and much more. Through hypnotherapy we can dispel negative emotions, limiting beliefs, fears, phobias; explore hidden potential, connect with your true self; empower yourself and make positive, lasting changes; create positive attitudes and behaviours; heal your mind and body and reconnect to the infinite source.

Visit Debbie's website www.hypno-healing.com and learn more about her training, workshops and services and schedule your initial free strategy session to see how your life can transform.

Contact
Debbie Papadakis
4167608996
info@hypno-healing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hypno-healing.com Email Verified
Tags:Oprah's O Magazine, Hypnotherapy, Overcome Shyness
Industry:Health
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hypno Healing Institute PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share