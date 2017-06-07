 
June 2017





Redcat Racing announces the return of the Shredder

Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the return of the Shredder 1/6 scale vehicle. The Shredder is available for purchase immediately.
 
 
PHOENIX - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Redcat Shredder, ⅙ scale truck, is back after a two year hiatus.

The Shredder has been update to increase performance and durability.

This new version has bigger tires, bigger shocks, and many other enhancements to make it stronger and more competitive than ever before. Not only is the new Shredder more fun, it's also more durable!

The Shredder uses an electric brushless power system and does not include LIPO batteries or LIPO charger.

The price of the Shredder has been kept extremely low, compared to other vehicles its size, making it an easy decision to buy if you're in the market for a large scale RC truck.

SPECS

• Scale: 1/6

• Vehicle Type: Truck
• Drive: 4WD (forward and reverse)
• Motor Type: Electric Brushless
• Speed Control: EZRUN-80A Brushless ESC
• Length: 670mm

• Width: 430mm
• Height: 230mm
• Wheelbase: 480mm
• Clearance: 76mm
• Chassis: 3.0mm 6061 AluminumShocks: Aluminum Capped Oil Filled

• Battery: Batteries and Charger NOT included
• Radio System: 2.4GHz

To learn more about the Shredder visit:http://www.redcatracing.com/Shredder-V2?sc=17

About Redcat Racing:

Established in 2005, Redcat Racing (www.redcatracing.com)  has become premier name for Fast - Affordable - Fun ready to run, gas, nitro and electric powered remote controlled surface vehicles. All Redcat Racing vehicles come fully assembled and ready to run right out to the box making it simple for anyone to get started in the R/C hobby.  Redcat Racing has a complete line of parts and accessories as well as a wide selection of vehicle sizes ranging from 1/24 scale to 1/5 scale, ensuring that there is a Fast-Affordable-Fun vehicle for everyone. Visit www.redcatracing.com for more information and to find a dealer near you.

Follow Redcat Racing on:

facebook.com/RedcatRacing

youtube.com/user/RedcatRacing

twitter.com/RedcatRacing

plus.google.com/+RedcatracingAZ

linkedin.com/company/redcat-racing

Contact
Redcat Racing
Mat
602.454.6445
***@redcatracing.com
