Northwest Harvest Announces New CEO
Thomas Reynolds Hired to Lead Washington State's Largest Hunger Relief Agency
Reynolds has over 20 years of global nonprofit leadership experience. He has spent the last 15 of those years at the international relief agency, CARE. In his most recent position as CARE's Vice President, Programs, Partnerships & Learning, Reynolds led a variety of innovative global programs that addressed poverty and other forms of societal injustice.
"For almost my entire career, I have worked on issues that low-income and marginalized people face," said Reynolds. "I am driven by the belief that justice and dignity is for all people."
Since its formation in 1967, Northwest Harvest has provided over 500 million meals in Washington through its statewide network of 375 food banks, meal programs and high-need schools. The agency also engages in advocacy programs and actively promotes investment in the public structures that aid in the fight to eliminate hunger.
"Thomas is just a perfect fit for us," stated Northwest Harvest Board Chair, Irene Ward, on the hiring of Reynolds. "We are very excited to have him build upon the partnerships and coalitions we have put together – to not just feed those who are hungry but to aggressively address the systemic causes of poverty and social disparities."
Reynolds will be replacing current CEO, Shelley Rotondo, who is retiring after 16 years of leading Northwest Harvest.
"Our board looked at so many talented people to take over the reins of leadership for this great organization,"
Rotondo's last day at Northwest Harvest is June 30. Reynolds officially begins his tenure as CEO on June 19. "This transitional overlap will be great for Thomas," added Rotondo. "I'll be here to introduce him to so many key people all across the state."
Reynolds, who grew up in Tacoma, earned his Bachelor of Arts degree at Western Washington University and his Master of Business Administration at Temple University, is very excited to be returning to his home state. "This opportunity allows me to come back home to the Pacific Northwest and pursue my passion for social justice in the place where I grew up."
For more information on Northwest Harvest, please visit http://www.northwestharvest.org.
