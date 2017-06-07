 
Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

California Pony Cars/// takes Ford Focus parts & Accessories to the NXT level!

 
 
CPC NXT Generation Logo
CPC NXT Generation Logo
 
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- California Pony Cars /// have been working hard to develop a series of new parts/products for the various areas of the prominent Ford Focus ST/RS platforms. We have aimed our effort at replacing various plastic parts with carbon fiber, deleting of the hood prop rod with our gas strut hood lift kit, and our soon to be released upgraded suspension sway bar replacement.  These are just a few of the items we have started and have proudly added to our "NXT Generation" parts & accessories line. We here at California Pony Cars/// felt the need to pick up on were Ford fell short with parts and accessories.

We are in a continuous developing and improvement mode. We are proud to say that we are one of the first companies that jumped into this Ford Focus line without knowing the outcome and direction that it would take us but, we quickly found that this new Focus platform has taken on a big following ever since Ford announced their facelift back in 2012. We here at California Pony Cars/// intend to keep moving forward with our Ford Focus ST/RS parts and accessory line ensuring the best quality any Ford Focus enthusiast could ask for.

View online: http://calponycars.com

About California Pony Cars:

CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production" quality of the original mass produced OEM part. When you buy California Pony Parts products, you can be sure you are receiving the highest quality products and that you are dealing with a company whose reputation for dependability, fairness, and customer satisfaction has helped California Pony Cars  become a leader in the industry. We are very proud of our company's reputation for quality and customer service. For more information about California Pony Cars, check out the company's website at http://calponycars.com.

California Pony Cars
***@calponycars.com
