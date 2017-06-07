News By Tag
California Pony Cars/// takes Ford Focus parts & Accessories to the NXT level!
We are in a continuous developing and improvement mode. We are proud to say that we are one of the first companies that jumped into this Ford Focus line without knowing the outcome and direction that it would take us but, we quickly found that this new Focus platform has taken on a big following ever since Ford announced their facelift back in 2012. We here at California Pony Cars/// intend to keep moving forward with our Ford Focus ST/RS parts and accessory line ensuring the best quality any Ford Focus enthusiast could ask for.
About California Pony Cars:
CALIFORNIA PONY CARS (CPC) was established in 1982 as an American Made Manufacturer of die cast, plastic, fiberglass, and metal stamping products for the Mustang reproduction parts industry. Every product we manufacture must pass our own strict, rigid standards. In most cases our "Custom" quality surpasses the "production"
