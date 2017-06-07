News By Tag
PYA Promotes Two to Equity Principal
PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates), a national healthcare consulting and accounting firm, announces the promotions of Eric Elliott and Angie Caldwell to the role of Equity Principal.
As a Principal and leader of PYA's tax service line, Elliott has provided clients with a broad range of expertise ranging from tax consulting and compliance, merger and acquisition planning, international and multi-state taxation, and federal and state credits and incentives. He has been with PYA since 2014, and his industry experience has included working with real estate developers, manufacturers, insurance providers, investment partnerships, construction contractors, and professional service firms. A certified public accountant, Eric serves on the board of directors of Junior Achievement of East Tennessee, and is a member of the Knoxville Chamber Finance Committee and the Knoxville United Way Income Investment Committee.
A member of the firm since 1998, Caldwell consults with physician practices and healthcare systems in fair market value compensation, commercial reasonableness, and contract compliance. She provides auditing and review services for various entities, including hospitals, health systems, community mental health centers, health and life insurance companies, pension plans, and nonprofits. She also advises clients on physician/hospital economic alignment models and provides strategic, financial, and operational guidance to physician practices.
Also, as further evidence of PYA's confidence in Caldwell's leadership, she will be relocating to Tampa to lead the Firm's Tampa office and assist in serving a rapidly growing Florida client base.
"These promotions reflect the versatility, hard work, and extraordinary expertise of our colleagues,"
PYA is also proud to acknowledge that, with the addition of Caldwell, female ownership in the Firm comprises 41%.
About PYA
For over three decades, PYA (Pershing Yoakley & Associates, P.C.), a national healthcare consulting firm, has helped clients navigate and derive value amid complex challenges related to regulatory compliance, mergers and acquisitions, governance, business valuations and fair market value assessments, multi-unit business and clinical integrations, best practices, tax and assurance, business analysis, and operations optimization.
PYA's steadfast commitment to an unwavering client-centric culture has served the Firm's clients well. PYA consistently is ranked among the Top 20 healthcare consulting firms in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare. PYA affiliate companies offer clients world-class data analytics, professional real estate development and advisory resources for healthcare providers, comprehensive claims audits for self-insured Fortune 500 companies, wealth management and retirement plan administration, and business transitions consulting.
PYA assists clients in all 50 states from offices in Atlanta, Kansas City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Tampa. For more information, please visit http://www.pyapc.com.
