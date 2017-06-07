 
News By Tag
* Makeup Bag
* Beauty
* Cosmetics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Beauty
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cumming
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Premium Cosmetic Bag Organizer by Chillax

 
 
makeup bag
makeup bag
CUMMING, Ga. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Aren't you tired of your cheap makeup bags falling apart, and not being able to hold all of your cosmetic necessities?Well, Chillax wants to make your life a little bit easier, by providing you with their premium makeup bag set. This makeup travel bag will allow you to bring all of your beauty supplies while traveling long distances. Its light weight, so it makes one of the best cosmetic travel bags for women. It's perfect for storing all of your cosmetics, makeup brushes, and even hair products! This cosmetic bag isn't just for women. It also makes one of the cutest makeup bags for teens. Your daughters will love it, because it looks like a designer makeup bag. This black makeup bag is the most stylishcosmetic bags for men.It will hold all of your hair cutting supplies, as well as, your other grooming tools.

Order your bag here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZYCB1JH

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
End
Source:Alif Investment
Email:***@gmail.com
Phone:4047177700
Tags:Makeup Bag, Beauty, Cosmetics
Industry:Beauty
Location:Cumming - Georgia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Alif Investment Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share