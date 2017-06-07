Walk Around Turtle Island June issue now on line!

Dennis Vieira, author of the recently published Totem Animals: A Lecture: presents the monthly online magazine Walk Around Turtle Island (formerly Do You Know?) It is an informative website on Native Americans, and North American Wildlife.

Dennis Vieira

-- Monthly FeaturesDo You Know!?; Featured Next Month!; Kachinas; Native Words this month!!;Native Words (Additional);Places To See!;Plenty Basket; Plenty Basket: Extra!;Recommended Books: (Native American subject books by other authors!);Shamanic Spirit Medicine Wheel; Talking Stick (Editor's Comment); Through the Moons: (The Native American 13month Calendar of the Year); 2016 List of Pow-Wows, Socials and Special Events; Wildlife TerminologySemiregular Features(New) Totems by guest columnist Cie Simurro~Thunderbird Starwoman; At The Navajo Nation Zoo; (New) Breath Through Blowhole; Consider This…;Craft Project!; Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Finned Ones; Frog Folk;From the Black Lodge Native American Monsters;Furry Folk; Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; In the Night…; Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Plant Persons; Photo Gallery!; Special feature;; The Crawlers; (New) The First Scout: Mystic Warriors Of The Great Plains; The Standing Tall Persons; What?!);Wingeds;Zuni Totem AnimalsPlenty Basket: Extra!Recipes featured this month!Indian Fry Bread Tacos ~ Snack Size!Simple Raspberry Lemon CakeReturn!Because of chaos caused by a hacker, who tricked me last summer into downloading a ransom software virus, presenting once again in more proper sequence:Native Words Additional: At Beach and ShoreThe pleasures, foibles, and hazards of recreation, while at freshwater or ocean beach and shore.Kachinas; Hummingbird/Hú/ Huhuwa/Tithu/Tocha/ Totca KachinaNative American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Barrie Native Friendship Centre's annual Traditional Pow Wow: (June 10-11th 2017)Zuni Totem Animals; FrogWingedsPremiering this June, new Wingeds seasonal mini-series:Flying Jewels: North American Hummingbirds;Part One: Ruby Throated HummingbirdPlenty Basket; June Brings Summer EatsAt The Navajo Nation Zoo; (Frogs)Native American Animal Symbols/Native American Zodiac Meanings;Woodpecker: Jun 21 - Jul 21Plant PersonsPremiering this June, new Plant Persons seasonal mini-series:Hummingbird plants used by Native Americans; Part One: Wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa)Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Summer Part One: (June)Consider This…; Some Navajo beliefs about HummingbirdsFeatured Next Month!Next Issue JulyHopefully ready by or before, third week July.