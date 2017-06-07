News By Tag
Walk Around Turtle Island June issue now on line!
Dennis Vieira, author of the recently published Totem Animals: A Lecture: presents the monthly online magazine Walk Around Turtle Island (formerly Do You Know?) It is an informative website on Native Americans, and North American Wildlife.
Do You Know!?; Featured Next Month!; Kachinas; Native Words this month!!;
Native Words (Additional);
Recommended Books: (Native American subject books by other authors!);Shamanic Spirit Medicine Wheel; Talking Stick (Editor's Comment); Through the Moons: (The Native American 13month Calendar of the Year); 2016 List of Pow-Wows, Socials and Special Events; Wildlife Terminology
Semiregular Features
(New) Totems by guest columnist Cie Simurro~Thunderbird Starwoman; At The Navajo Nation Zoo; (New) Breath Through Blowhole; Consider This…;Craft Project!; Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Finned Ones; Frog Folk;From the Black Lodge Native American Monsters;Furry Folk; Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; In the Night…; Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Plant Persons; Photo Gallery!; Special feature;; The Crawlers; (New) The First Scout: Mystic Warriors Of The Great Plains; The Standing Tall Persons; What?!);Wingeds;
Plenty Basket: Extra!
Recipes featured this month!
Indian Fry Bread Tacos ~ Snack Size!
Simple Raspberry Lemon Cake
Return!
Because of chaos caused by a hacker, who tricked me last summer into downloading a ransom software virus, presenting once again in more proper sequence:
Native Words Additional: At Beach and Shore
The pleasures, foibles, and hazards of recreation, while at freshwater or ocean beach and shore.
Kachinas; Hummingbird/
Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Barrie Native Friendship Centre's annual Traditional Pow Wow: (June 10-11th 2017)
Zuni Totem Animals; Frog
Wingeds
Premiering this June, new Wingeds seasonal mini-series:
Flying Jewels: North American Hummingbirds;
Plenty Basket; June Brings Summer Eats
At The Navajo Nation Zoo; (Frogs)
Native American Animal Symbols/Native American Zodiac Meanings;
Woodpecker: Jun 21 - Jul 21
Plant Persons
Premiering this June, new Plant Persons seasonal mini-series:
Hummingbird plants used by Native Americans; Part One: Wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa)
Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Summer Part One: (June)
Consider This…; Some Navajo beliefs about Hummingbirds
Featured Next Month!
Next Issue July
Hopefully ready by or before, third week July.
