June 2017





Walk Around Turtle Island June issue now on line!

Dennis Vieira, author of the recently published Totem Animals: A Lecture: presents the monthly online magazine Walk Around Turtle Island (formerly Do You Know?) It is an informative website on Native Americans, and North American Wildlife.
 
 
DARTMOUTH, Mass. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Monthly Features

Do You Know!?; Featured Next Month!; Kachinas; Native Words this month!!;

Native Words (Additional); Places To See!;Plenty Basket; Plenty Basket: Extra!;

Recommended Books: (Native American subject books by other authors!);Shamanic Spirit Medicine Wheel; Talking Stick (Editor's Comment); Through the Moons: (The Native American 13month Calendar of the Year); 2016 List of Pow-Wows, Socials and Special Events; Wildlife Terminology

Semiregular Features

(New) Totems by guest columnist Cie Simurro~Thunderbird Starwoman; At The Navajo Nation Zoo; (New) Breath Through Blowhole; Consider This…;Craft Project!; Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Finned Ones; Frog Folk;From the Black Lodge Native American Monsters;Furry Folk; Hočąk (Winnebago) Mythology; In the Night…; Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Plant Persons; Photo Gallery!; Special feature;; The Crawlers; (New) The First Scout: Mystic Warriors Of The Great Plains; The Standing Tall Persons; What?!);Wingeds; Zuni Totem Animals

Plenty Basket: Extra!

Recipes featured this month!

Indian Fry Bread Tacos ~ Snack Size!

Simple Raspberry Lemon Cake

Return!

Because of chaos caused by a hacker, who tricked me last summer into downloading a ransom software virus, presenting once again in more proper sequence:

Native Words Additional: At Beach and Shore

The pleasures, foibles, and hazards of recreation, while at freshwater or ocean beach and shore.

Kachinas; Hummingbird/Hú/ Huhuwa/Tithu/Tocha/ Totca Kachina

Native American Foods, Feasts, and Festivals; Barrie Native Friendship Centre's annual Traditional Pow Wow: (June 10-11th 2017)

Zuni Totem Animals; Frog

Wingeds

Premiering this June, new Wingeds seasonal mini-series:

Flying Jewels: North American Hummingbirds; Part One: Ruby Throated Hummingbird

Plenty Basket; June Brings Summer Eats

At The Navajo Nation Zoo; (Frogs)

Native American Animal Symbols/Native American Zodiac Meanings;
Woodpecker: Jun 21 - Jul 21

Plant Persons

Premiering this June, new Plant Persons seasonal mini-series:

Hummingbird plants used by Native Americans; Part One: Wild bergamot (Monarda fistulosa)

Deer Isle: Maine. It's Fauna and Flora over the Seasons of Year; Summer Part One: (June)

Consider This…; Some Navajo beliefs about Hummingbirds

Featured Next Month!

Next Issue July

Hopefully ready by or before, third week July.

https://www.facebook.com/Nativeamerandwildlife

