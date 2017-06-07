News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Music, Dancing, Kato Kaelin Appearance Among New Entertainment Slate At Wizard World Sacramento
Plethora Of Ongoing Live Shows, Trivia, Giveaways On Show Stages Provide Wizard World Fans With Non-Stop Entertainment All Weekend Long
"We want Wizard World Sacramento attendees to come away from our show with a full pop culture experience that goes beyond meeting celebrities and getting autographs and photographs,"
Among the highlights of the Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento entertainment lineup are:
• Disco Revolution, a showroom-quality disco/dance show, like fans are back at studio 54 (Saturday)
• SaberCombat, Live saber performances with Q & A session to follow. Workshops in the Kids Zone (Saturday and Sunday)
• Elementz Of Omni, a visual hip hop dance movement comprised of four elements: Practice, Balance, Harmony, and Whimsicality (Saturday)
• The Resolute Circles, Hoop Dancers whose mission is to express and celebrate performance art through the cultivation and promotion of healthy self-expression (Friday and Saturday)
• Business Casual A Cappella, bringing an innovative and energetic a cappella sound (Sunday)
• 8-Bit Jazz heroes, a duo that arranges and performs jazz interpretations of classic video game music (with the occasional movie or TV theme in there) (Sunday)
• DJ spinning all weekend
• Kaelin hosting many of the performances during the event, including trivia and giveaways right from the entertainment stage
• An array of Kids programming all day Saturday and Sunday, including costume contests both days!
The full schedule of entertainment and programming can be found at http://wizardworld.com/
The entertainment offerings supplement a top-flite celebrity lineup which includes Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" quartet of James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Emma Caulfield and Nicholas Brendon, the Guardians of the Galaxy tandem of Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead") and Sean Gunn ("Gilmore Girls"), Kate Beckinsale (Underworld, Pearl Harbor), Val Kilmer (Batman Forever, Top Gun) and Edward James Olmos ("Battlestar Galactica," "Miami Vice") and many others. The event marks Wizard World's fourth annual show in Sacramento and the eighth on Wizard World's 2017 calendar.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Sacramento show hours are Friday, June 16, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Sacramento, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
pr@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse