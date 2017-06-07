News By Tag
Veteran to Break Ground on Mortgage-Free Home
"We never expected to build three OFH projects, but the generous outpouring of support has continued to make this possible. Sergeant Davis's story has truly touched and inspired us. Despite the challenges that face their family, they continue to be active and generous members of the community. We couldn't think of a better recipient and we look forward to creating a home that is worthy of their service and will make their daily life easier." -David Belman, President of Belman Homes, Inc.
"It's Drexel's mission to supply happiness throughout our communities, and working with Belman Homes on these project has given us the opportunity to change the lives of these amazing families that have sacrificed so much. The OFH Organization touches so many people: not just the Veterans that receive the homes, but also the lives of those who donate to the projects, volunteer their skills and their time, all the way through to neighborhoods that welcome the OFH family into their communities – it's been an honor for Drexel to be a part of it all" - Stacey Stoffel
"To be a part of Operation Finally Home and the work that this organization does is an honor. I can't say enough how rewarding it feels to be able to give back to our country's military heroes and their families. When presented with the opportunity to be a sponsor again on this project, there was only one answer to give and that was a resounding 'Yes.' This work is truly impressive and this mission is something that Pella Windows and Doors proudly stands behind." – John, President of Pella Windows & Doors
WHEN: Saturday, June 24th at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Lot #1 in the Cider Hills Development. S38 W27236 Cider Hills Drive, Waukesha WI 53189
WHO: U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Joe Davis, and his family will be breaking ground on their new mortgage-free home. Joe, a Kansas native, felt a calling to serve following the September 11 attacks. He served in three deployments, once to Afghanistan from 2003-2004 and twice to Iraq in 2005-2006 and 2008-2009.
Davis met his wife, Carrissa, while stationed in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, in 2007. They married later that year, as Davis was preparing for what would be his third and final deployment.
In 2010, the family moved to Fort Benning, Ga., where Davis began to show signs of loss of balance, strength, and movement on his left side. At just 28-years-old, he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which doctors believe was a direct result of the traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder he endured while in service. He medically retired in 2013 after 11 years of service. Davis received numerous medals and commendations during his time in the Army, including the Combat Infantryman Badge and Army Commendation Medal.
Davis, Carrissa and their three children live in Waukesha. Davis received his bachelor's degree this past fall and would like to pursue a career in the criminal justice field. Carrissa serves as her husband's fulltime caregiver, but also has ambitions of starting a home-based bakery business.
About Operation FINALLY HOME:
About Belman Homes:
About Drexel:
About Pella Windows and Doors of Wisconsin:
Pella Windows and Doors of Wisconsin is the leader in windows and doors for homeowners throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. With 45 sales professionals and showrooms located in Appleton, Brookfield, Green Bay, and Madison, Pella Windows and Doors of Wisconsin is Wisconsin's local resource for world-class service, expert insight on new windows, replacement windows, and custom windows and doors.
Pella Windows and Doors of Wisconsin is dedicated to providing the best value in the industry and emphasizes excellent service for all customers. Over 90 years of experience places Pella as the premier team to help homeowners find innovative and worry-free solutions for windows and doors.
For more information, call 800.242.1008 or visit PellaWI.com.
