Walters Group Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for Cornerstone at Lacey

New LEED-Certified Multifamily Property Opens in Lacey

-- Walters Group hosted a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and open house for Cornerstone at Lacey, an income-restricted housing development providing 118 apartment units. The event, held at 900 Gary Smith Way, recognized the completion of the first phase.Lacey Township Mayor Peter Curatolo, Executive Director Anthony Marchetta of the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, and Cornerstone at Lacey residents, employees and guests attended the celebration."It's been a pleasure working in Lacey. This is a great residential development for the town and for us," said Joe DelDuca, Walters Group partner and general counsel. "We are proud to be building meaningful developments that focus on improving people's lives and making our communities stronger.""The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program, which funded a large chunk of this development is celebrating its 30year," said Marchetta. "It's produced over two million affordable housing units nationally and over 50,000 units here in New Jersey. I want to commend the local government for having the foresight and leadership to bring a competent group here to build this affordable housing development, which will benefit its residents and the community."As part of the ribbon-cutting celebration, Walters Group memorialized a bench and plaque in honor of Gary Smith, a founding member and chief officer of the Lacey Township Dive Team who died in 2010. Smith and his wife, Phyllis, helped start the Lanoka Harbor First Aid Squad. Members of the Smith family gathered during the event to remember his life. The road that runs through Cornerstone at Lacey was also named in his honor."Walters Group does great work," added Marchetta. "Residents have high-quality housing that is well-located, accessible to the Parkway and they benefit from all of the amenities provided by the town."Cornerstone at Lacey is designed to achieve LEED® and ENERGY STAR® status for incorporating a number of sustainable features. The first phase is comprised of 70 units in nine buildings. The second phase is underway, adding another 48 units in six buildings. The community offers one- to three-bedroom units with upgraded interior finishes. Every resident has a private front door to access their unit.A variety of amenities are offered in this community, including a large clubhouse equipped with computer work stations and state-of-the-art fitness center. Other desirable features are a children's tot lot, barbecue and picnic area and half-court basketball. The community is also well-located near municipal offices, local schools, shops, restaurants and recreation areas.The income-restricted units will be rented to people who do not make more than 60 percent of the county's median income. The highest rent for a three-bedroom apartment at Cornerstone at Lacey is $1,235, and includes water, sewer and trash removal. The units range from 835 square feet for a one-bedroom to 1,247 square feet for a three-bedroom. Ten units are designed for special needs households.As a LEED-certified property, Cornerstone at Lacey features many green building attributes, including non-invasive landscaping, the use of recycled materials during construction and its close proximity to local retailers. In addition, Energy Star appliances will help residents with long-term reductions in utility costs.Last year, Walters Group completed Cornerstone at Barnegat, an age (55 +) and income-restricted housing development providing 70 new energy efficient units. Walters is planning the development of several income-restricted housing communities in Ocean and Burlington Counties, including Toms River, Seaside, Jackson and Delanco.###(from left to right) Ed Walters, Gary Quinn, Joe Del Duca, Veronica Laureigh, Steven Kennis, Phyllis Smith, Craig Wigley, Mayor Peter Curatolo, Anthony Marchetta, Casey Parker and Nicholas Juliano.