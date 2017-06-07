News By Tag
Aignos Publishing Announces the Release of Jim Currie's New Novel, "Saddam's Parrot"
Aignos Publishing, an imprint of Savant Books and Publications, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA, announces the release of Jim Currie's new contemporary political satire, "Saddam's Parrot."
"A beautiful story that evokes radical Berkeley, the magic of the Sacramento estuary, and life among a memorable family of performers in San Francisco's North Beach." -- Phil Aaberg, award-winning composer and musician
"A riveting story about America that harkens back to the rise and fall of Vedic Civilization. It relates the story of the weightless Hamsa Swans, the baffling disappearance of the Sarasvati River—and most beautifully—
"So rich with the details of elephant consciousness and why we must do everything in our power to stop their abuse." -- Katherine Connor, Founder, Boon Lott's Elephant Sanctuary
"An abomination. The bird must be silenced." -- Richard Nixon (as channeled by Nixon actor, Darrell Duffey)
"SADDAM'S PARROT looks deep into the soul of animals, helping us realize our great mission to protect them. What a beautiful, lyrical story." -- Dagy Galliethner-
Jim Currie is a Seattle writer and ecologist whose credits include fiction, screenplays, non-fiction, and over twenty publications on natural resource management and ecology. He holds an honors degree from Harvard and a masters from Berkeley. His writing and teaching reflect wide-ranging curiosities in the arts, science, humanities and philosophy. His fiction is playful and original, involving memorable characters struggling with defining dilemmas.
His published titles include IN DIRE STRAITS (Savant, 2011) and THE MINDFUL TRAVELER: A Guide to Journaling and Transformative Travel (Open Court, 2000). Jim writes about ecology, elephants, conservation and climate action at http://www.SydneysThumb.com
"Serious troublemaking is at hand," adds Currie. "A brilliant parrot of unknown origin flies into the lives of idealistic San Francisco creatives, stirring artistic mischief and resistance. Alex the Parrot observes all: 'To the barricades with the elephants! Awk!' Most of all, this is the story of rising consciousness about the plight of America, Earth, and animals in peril, and margin-dwellers deciding to make an heroic last stand for what they love and believe in."
SADDAM'S PARROT
by Jim Currie
336 pages - 6" x 9" Trade Book - Color Softcover.
ISBN 978-0-9970020-
Released in June 2017 by Aignos Publishing, Honolulu, Hawaii, USA
This book is available directly from the publisher/printer at
https://mkt.com/
from Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/
and at Savant Bookstore Honolulu (www.savantbookstorehonolulu.com)
Distributed by Savant Distribution, this work is also available from other major distribution outlets including Amazon Extended Distribution and Ingram Books.
Savant Books and Publications LLC is a publisher of enduring literature and media for the 21st Century. For more information visit www.aignospublishing.com
