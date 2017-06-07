 
Industry News





ToyTico Started a New Website for Kids Toys

ToyTico is new publishing portal about kids toys, and started its work at the beginning of this year.
 
 
diverse-playmobil-toys-promote-cultural-difference
SAN FRANCISCO - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- It's born with the idea to share all the latest news in the world of toys. Two founders, Darko and Helen are willing to improve the way we consume information about toys and provide real insights and different angles of viewing toys.

"Although there are many such websites out there, we are going beyond the same information that's repeated almost everywhere. Parents need in-depth information about specific toys and we want to please this audience", says Darko, one of the founders of ToyTico.

"We are pleased to offer something different to the public, not just a general information but detailed and reviewed material that always encourages engagement at the public.", he says.

ToyTico already started with publishing and now it has a few articles in a form of reviews, buyer's guides and "top of" lists as well as short product overview pages. In the blog section, some interesting articles are published as the "Kids ATM's buyers guide" or the "65 of the best fidget spinners". The velocity of publishing is quite fast for a team of two, but the content it delivers gives value to parents and kids.

To find more about ToyTico, visit official site: https://www.toytico.com

