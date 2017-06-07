 
June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Owner of Inventory Defense, LLC Achieves Appraisal Examiner Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Brandon Ely for achieving the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner.
 
 
GREENVILLE, S.C. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that Brandon Ely, owner of Lyman, South Carolina-based Inventory Defense, has recently earned the designation of Certified Appraisal Examiner (CAE).

The growth of the personal property inventory industry has created an opportunity for asset inventory professionals to serve as Appraisal Examiners. This certification provides the credentials to assist appraisers by collecting the specific information they need to create an accurate Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP) compliant certified report.

The purpose of a CAE designation is to establish recognition for this specialized service, providing the opportunity for appraisal firms to locate certified, qualified examiners. Additionally, estate attorneys, insurance agents, and financial planners often recommend that their clients obtain appraisals of their valuable items. The home inventory professional who has achieved his or her CAE designation can be a great resource for these referring professionals..

To help ensure that the inventory provider is prepared to serve the appraisal industry, the NICA Education Committee determined the requirements to achieve an Appraiser Examiner Certification. Only those who have earned their Certified Inventory Expert (CIE) or Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS) designation can apply for this additional level. They are also required to successfully complete the Customer Service and Appraisal Examiner courses, plus an elective chosen from the NICA curriculum. This Committee included Members of NICA, an established property appraiser, and the Association Directors.

Managing Director Cindy Hartman recalls, "Brandon joined NICA with a focus on achieving both this Certified Inventory Specialist and Certified Appraisal Examiner designations as quickly as possible. He is currently working a full time job, starting this inventory business, and attending school three nights a week to achieve an Accounting degree. He is a great example for all new business owners. When you have the drive and desire, anything is possible."

Based in Lyman, South Carolina, Inventory Defense offers residential and business asset inventory services to upstate South Carolina as well as southwest North Carolina. For more information about Inventory Defense, visit http://inventorydefense.com.

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official education and certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. Visit http://NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

