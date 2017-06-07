Created by a dad and his son. ArkoBlox are wood blocks that connect together with pins. I promise these blocks will bring endless fun.

Bryan Natter

Bryan Natter

--made of sturdy beech wood, for children, who can connect two blocks in 1600 stunning ways to make creative structures.ArkoBlox are a set of perfectly crafted wooden blocks with high precision holes and connecting pins that can be used to create infinite number of artful structures by children. The global fundraising campaign on kickstarter calls for $ 8,000 worth of fundraising by Bryan Natter who wishes to unleash creativity in young minds.Bryan stumbled on the path-breaking idea when he found the creativity in children curbed with limited number of combinations in existing building blocks in the market. The idea is not new or untested. Over the past of couple of years, he has been associated with manufacturers who took solid interest in his prototypes and have come out with molds, enabling Bryan to cater to bulk orders. On unboxing every set of ArkoBlox, children can connect the wooden blocks with the given pins and can make endless combinations like planes, trains, robots, forts and dinosaurs. The blocks are safe for use and helps in keeping the fire to innovate, alive.There are a number of challenges faced at ground level, before each set of ArkoBlox takes shape. Quality of blocks and pins, dimensions of the holes, distance of holes from edges and center are the areas requiring sizeable investments of time, energy and money. Contributors of $105 or morecan back a set of 80 ArkoBlox and 160 Pins, while those who can back a pledge of $240 is translated into 200 ArkoBlox and 800 Pins.With 27 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help " ArkoBlox | Wood Building Block For The Creative Mind" get funded!Need your helpIf you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.