Industry News





Redcat Racing announces the release of the Landslide XTE

Redcat Racing, the premier source for quality Gas, Nitro and Electric powered RC vehicles, announces the release of the Landslide XTE 1/8 scale monster truck. The Landslide XTE is available immediately.
 
 
PHOENIX - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Landslide XTe is fully assembled and ready to run but requires quantity 2 LiPo batteries and compatible LiPo charger.

The Landslide XTE uses brushless motor and ESC for easy dependable use. The EZRUN-80A ESC regulates power to the 1920kv RC-550 brushless motor. Not only is the Landslide XTE extremely powerful, it's fast!

The Landslide XTE was created for high energy bashing with sealed differentials, adjustable suspension, aluminum capped oil filled adjustable coil over shocks, and powerful electronics.

SPECS

• Scale: 1/8

• Vehicle Type: Monster Truck
• Drive: 4WD (forward and reverse)
• Motor Type: 1920kv RC-550 Electric Brushless Motor
• Speed Control: EZRUN-80A Brushless ESC
• Length: 510mm

• Width: 380mm
• Height: 250mm
• Wheelbase: 325mm
• Clearance: 58mm
• Chassis: 3.0mm 6061 AluminumShocks: Aluminum Capped Oil Filled Big Bore

• Battery: Batteries and Charger NOT included
• Radio System: 2.4GHz

To learn more about the Landslide XTE visit:http://www.redcatracing.com/Landslide-XTe?sc=17&categ...

About Redcat Racing:

Established in 2005, Redcat Racing (www.redcatracing.com)  has become premier name for Fast - Affordable - Fun ready to run, gas, nitro and electric powered remote controlled surface vehicles. All Redcat Racing vehicles come fully assembled and ready to run right out to the box making it simple for anyone to get started in the R/C hobby.  Redcat Racing has a complete line of parts and accessories as well as a wide selection of vehicle sizes ranging from 1/24 scale to 1/5 scale, ensuring that there is a Fast-Affordable-Fun vehicle for everyone. Visit www.redcatracing.com for more information and to find a dealer near you.

Contact
RedcatRC
Mat Lemay
***@redcatracing.com
Source:Redcat Racing
Email:***@redcatracing.com Email Verified
