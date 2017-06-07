News By Tag
Feel Beautiful Today Founder Selected as Top Contributing Colombian Living in the United States
About Feel Beautiful Today:
Headquartered in Roswell, GA, Feel Beautiful Today®, a 501(c)(3), was established in September of 2010 with the singular mission of providing love, hope and encouragement to women and girls affected by cancer through "Arts in Health" programs. The organization partners with cancer centers and hospitals who are focused on providing "Integrative Oncology" -- an approach that looks at the whole patient: body, mind and spirit. FBT is staffed entirely by volunteers, which enables us to invest more than 90% of the donations received into fulfilling our mission. Since inception, FBT has delivered more than 6,000 "Boxes of Love" to women and girls affected by cancer. For more information about FBT, please visit our website atwww.feelbeautifultoday.org or follow us on Facebook: Feel Beautiful Today.
