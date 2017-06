Feel Beautiful Today Founder Selected as Top Contributing Colombian Living in the United States

FBT Logo

-- The Colombian Embassy to the United States is recognizing 22 people who have made exceptional cntributions while living abroad in recent years. These 22 top contributors have made Colombia proud and were recognized June 8th, 2017 in a ceremony at the Colombian Embassy in Washington D.C.. Among these talented individuals is Biviana Franco, founder and executive director of Feel Beautiful Today (FBT). Biviana is being recognized for her amazing work in changing the lives of women battling cancer. As of today, Feel Beautiful Today has touched the lives of over 6,000 cancer patients providing them with hope and encouragement amidst pain and suffering. Biviana currently lives in Roswell, Georgia with her husband and two sons and most recently celebrated the second annual FBT Spring Fashion Show where cancer patients and survivors showcased Dillards' Spring collection in the largest fundraiser for the non-profit. Congratulations to Biviana for being selected as one of only 22 Colombians from over two million living in the United States that have shared their talents with others.About Feel Beautiful Today:Headquartered in Roswell, GA, Feel Beautiful Today®, a 501(c)(3), was established in September of 2010 with the singular mission of providing love, hope and encouragement to women and girls affected by cancer through "Arts in Health" programs. The organization partners with cancer centers and hospitals who are focused on providing "Integrative Oncology" -- an approach that looks at the whole patient: body, mind and spirit. FBT is staffed entirely by volunteers, which enables us to invest more than 90% of the donations received into fulfilling our mission. Since inception, FBT has delivered more than 6,000 "Boxes of Love" to women and girls affected by cancer. For more information about FBT, please visit our website at www.feelbeautifultoday.org or follow us on Facebook: Feel Beautiful Today.