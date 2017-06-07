News By Tag
Entertainment and News | Actor Eshun Melvin to host Kidz Rock Awards
Melvin, an anti-bullying advocate, is best known for his recurring role on BET's hit series "The Real Husbands of Hollywood." He has also been featured opposite Zooey Deschanel on "New Girl," and was cast to voice young Boyd on MTV's popular series "Teen Wolf."
As a celebrity youth reporter, Melvin has interviewed some of Hollywood's most recognizable talent including the likes of Tyrese, Joe Mantegna, Joe Morton, Skai Jackson, Jon Voight, Tavis Smiley and countless others. The teen model has also been featured in dozens of national commercials.
"I am honored and excited to be this year's host," Melvin said. "I am looking forward to meeting deserving honorees who are blazing new trails in their respective genres," noted the comic creator and entrepreneur.
The Kidz Rock Awards, founded by Black Kids Rock, is an annual awards show and entertainment festival held in Atlanta, GA. The awards are presented to kids and teens in entertainment, sports, and the arts. The Writers Ball partners with Kidz Rock Awards to encourage reading and creative arts in children.
The awards will be given out at the Atlanta Central Fulton Library Auditorium on Saturday, June 24.
To learn more visit http://www.kidzrockawards.com
