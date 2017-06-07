 
News By Tag
* Beacon Publishing Group
* Barbara Jaffe Ed.D
* Lisa Hagan Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "When Will I Be Good Enough?" Written By Author Barbara Jaffe Ed.D

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "When Will I Be Good Enough?: A Replacement Child's Journey To Healing" written by author Barbara Jaffe Ed.D. and narrated by Sangita Chauhan. Download your copy today!
 
 
"When Will I Be Good Enough?: A Replacement Child's Journey To Healing"
"When Will I Be Good Enough?: A Replacement Child's Journey To Healing"
NEW YORK - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "When Will I Be Good Enough?: A Replacement Child's Journey To Healing" written by author Barbara Jaffe Ed.D. and narrated by Sangita Chauhan. Download your copy today!

Have you ever wondered, "When will I be good enough?" Like millions of other women, educator/author Barbara Jaffe was faced with that question, but for her, as a "replacement child," the barriers to acceptability were higher than for most of us. Barbara, like many others, was born to fill the vacancy left by her little brother, who died at the age of two. This book tells the multitude of listeners who have been "replacement children" for many reasons, that they, too, can find hope and healing, as did Barbara.

Download your copy of "When Will I Be Good Enough?: A Replacement Child's Journey To Healing" written by author Barbara Jaffe Ed.D. and narrated by Sangita Chauhan in audiobook format on Audible here:

https://www.audible.com/pd/Bios-Memoirs/When-Will-I-Be-Good-Enough-Audiobook/B0721CPQGH?qid=1497375695&sr=1-1

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.com
Tags:Beacon Publishing Group, Barbara Jaffe Ed.D, Lisa Hagan Books
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share