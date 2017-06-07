News By Tag
Beacon Publishing Group Releases "When Will I Be Good Enough?" Written By Author Barbara Jaffe Ed.D
Beacon Publishing Group has just released "When Will I Be Good Enough?: A Replacement Child's Journey To Healing" written by author Barbara Jaffe Ed.D. and narrated by Sangita Chauhan. Download your copy today!
Have you ever wondered, "When will I be good enough?" Like millions of other women, educator/author Barbara Jaffe was faced with that question, but for her, as a "replacement child," the barriers to acceptability were higher than for most of us. Barbara, like many others, was born to fill the vacancy left by her little brother, who died at the age of two. This book tells the multitude of listeners who have been "replacement children" for many reasons, that they, too, can find hope and healing, as did Barbara.
Download your copy of "When Will I Be Good Enough?: A Replacement Child's Journey To Healing" written by author Barbara Jaffe Ed.D. and narrated by Sangita Chauhan in audiobook format on Audible here:
https://www.audible.com/
The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com
For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com
