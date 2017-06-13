News By Tag
AZCOMP Relocates its Arizona Medisoft Medical Software Office
"This move to our new facilities will allow us to continue to provide the quality services and innovative technology that busy medical and health care practices have come to expect from us," according to a company spokesman for AZCOMP. "No matter where we are located, one thing our customers can depend upon is that keeping their medical software updated and their personnel trained will remain our primary concern."
The relocation will enhance the company's ability to offer sales, installation and training services for innovative practice management tools such as Medisoft medical software and Lytec. The Medisoft system combines appointment scheduling along with patient and insurance billing in a single, HIPPA compliant package that can be adapted for single or multi-user applications.
AZCOMP promises to continue to meet their customer's elevated expectations as the Medisoft dealer Arizona physicians and medical practice managers have depended upon for products, training and technical support services. Although the company might have a new address, customers should be pleased to know that Medisoft support will continue to be only a telephone call away with solutions to software-related issues affecting their practices.
Doctors and practice managers can view product demos on the AZCOMP website to experience the difference software can make in patient scheduling, documentation and claims processing. For those offices already running Medisoft or Lytec systems, the technical staff at AZCOMP can easily integrate Practice Choice to work flawlessly with those popular systems.
AZCOMP Technologies encourages medical professionals to visit the website at http://www.azcomp.com/
About AZCOMP Technologies Inc.
Over the past 15 years, AZCOMP Technologies Inc. has established itself as one of the most reliable providers of software dedicated to medical billing, electronic medical record keeping and practice management applications designed specifically for medical practices and health care professionals. It is one of the industry leaders in on-site and web-based technical support and training services for medical professionals and practices located throughout the United States.
