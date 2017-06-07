News By Tag
Excel Glue Is Now Grizzly Glue – New Name, Same Great Products & Service
Under the leadership of current owners Scott Rhoades and Kyle Murphy, the product line of polyurethane adhesives has been expanded and the formula has been modified to work with a wide variety of applications. The name Grizzly Glue was selected to better reflect the product's strength, grip, and tenacity – even under harsh conditions.
"We're proud of how we have served our customers under the name Excel Glue and will continue our tradition of innovative products and outstanding customer service under our new brand, Grizzly Glue," said Scott Rhoades, co-owner of Grizzly Glue.
"I love to answer product questions because helping customers select the right glue for their project is important – and talking shop about client projects is fun! Scott and I both believe in the importance of running a business rooted in family values. We are building something that, not only our customers can be proud of, but our children can be proud of too," said Kyle Murphy, co-owner of Grizzly Glue.
Learn more online at https://www.grizzlyglue.com/
About Grizzly Glue
Grizzly Glue's parent company, the AmBel Corporation, was formed in 1992 with the introduction of Excel One (now Grizzly One) to the American woodworking market. The AmBel Corporation is the exclusive distributor of Grizzly Glue polyurethane adhesives in North America. Learn more at https://www.grizzlyglue.com/
Contact
Kyle Murphy
***@grizzlyglue.com
