Woodbury University Announces Fall Launch of National Literary Magazine

Product of New Digital Publication Course, Online Literary Journal Will Aim to Attract Renowned Poets, Fiction and Non-Fiction Writers to Student-Run Periodical

--(http://woodbury.edu/)"We hope to attract nationally-known poets, nationally-known fiction writers and nationally-known non-fiction writers who will submit their work as they would to any literary journal," said Dr. Reuben Ellis, Chair of Professional Writing in Woodbury's College of Liberal Arts. "Submissions will be evaluated for publication by students enrolled in the class and eventually be published on an online digital platform."Naming the publication will be the first order of business this fall, according to course instructor Linda Dove, Adjunct Professor of English at Woodbury and a published poet. "Our new literary journal will complement, the university's arts and culture publication, and be a parallel project with a different focus," she said. Both the course and the journal will tap Dove's background in publishing.The digital publication class is expected to attract creative writers–but not only creative writers. "The course will encompass communications, public relations, marketing and editorial work, and program management--especially this year, given the number of administrative, technical and editorial board decisions that need to be made," Dove said.Woodbury's Professional Writing B.A. program connects writing with the newest digital technologies and information environments. The Professional Writing degree helps students who are passionate about clear and effective writing become the information architects, document designers and cross-cultural communicators that industries, businesses, governments and nonprofit organizations require. The degree program prepares students to work individually and collaboratively in a variety of workplace environments and cultural contexts, including the STEM, corporate, financial and nonprofit sectors; consulting, publishing and journalism; government and law; and education and the arts. Students in the Professional Writing major recently marked the completion of the program's first academic year."We believe it's essential to address Professional Writing in all of its forms because new, compelling careers are emerging in each of these areas," Dove said.Founded in 1884, Woodbury University is one of the oldest institutions of higher education in Southern California. The university ranks 15th among the nation's "25 Colleges That Add the Most Value," according toand is a 2016-17 College of Distinction. Woodbury is a finalist for the General Community Service Award, a part of the 2015 President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll recognition program. With campuses in Burbank/Los Angeles and San Diego, the university offers bachelor's degrees from the School of Architecture, School of Business, School of Media, Culture & Design, and College of Liberal Arts, along with a Master of Business Administration, Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Science in Architecture. The San Diego campus offers Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture, Master of Interior Architecture and Master of Landscape Architecture degrees, as well as a Master of Science in Architecture, Real Estate Development. Visit woodbury.edu for more information.