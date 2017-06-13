Riceberry for Life: The New Super Grain The purple-black pigments in riceberry contain powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, such as omega-3 fatty acids - health-promoting compounds that can help lower the risks of diabetes, Alzheimer's, heart disease and cancer. Riceberry is rich in iron, fibre and anthocyanin antioxidants. (DITP) VANCOUVER, British Columbia - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Coloured pigments in the bran are found to contain several folds more antioxidant activities than red grape and blueberry. It's rich in antioxidants such as beta-carotene, gama oryzanol, vitamin E, zinc and folic acid. The long grain unmilled rice have been rated to have a low to medium glycemic index.



Riceberry: Thailand's popular non-GMO and gluten-free superfood is now available in British Columbia. "You can purchase this Thai rice at PriceSmart Foods and select ethnic grocery stores,," said John Chiang, President of Western Rice Mills, one of Western Canada's leading rice distributor.



The high fibre and bran oil content in this functional food also aid in digestion, and slow down the aging process, such as reducing the risks of skin damage from oxidation reaction from exposure to pollutants and sun UV rays.



Created by researchers at the Rice Science Center, Kasetsart University in Thailand, riceberry is a cross between Jai Hom Nin (non-glutinous black rice) and the fragrant Khao Dawk Mali 105 (Thai Hom Mali or Jasmine rice).



The breed is a healthy, supple-textured, flavourful and aromatic grain - high in minerals, anthocyanin and lipid soluble antioxidants that also slow down the aging process.



Thailand has about 3,500 rice varieties. Rice is the essence of Thai life, a national staple, and the country's top agricultural export. In 2016, Thailand supplied 23.7% of global rice exports, the world's second largest rice exporter in dollar value (US$ 4.4 billion), cited The World Factbook.



Jasmine rice makes up a major share of Thailand's rice exports. The strain creation was one of over 4,500 Royal Development Projects initiated by the late King Bhumibol Adulyadei in 1951. His Majesty was instrumental in safeguarding his nation's food security and people's welfare through many rice and agricultural initiatives.



Adherence to high international food safety and standards is critical to the nation's established food industry. Thailand's rice quality control management is ranked among the world's best. The C.P. rice mill in Thailand currently houses the world's largest and most advanced rice processing technology.



The Rice Pavilion at the 14th THAIFEX - World of Food Asia held in Bangkok recently, showcased some of Thailand's premium grade and specialty rice including riceberry.



THAIFEX is jointly organised by Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) with Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) and Koelnmesse Pte Ltd. This five-day international trade exhibition featured 2,170 exhibitors and attracted over 55,000 industry professionals from 130 countries.



"…THAIFEX is a valuable platform to push Thailand to become the centre of food and food-related technology and services to the regional audience," said Malee Choklumlerd, Director General of DITP.



