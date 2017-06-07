 
June 2017





Client Focused Media has acquired Jacksonville Party Company

Company plans to acquire more assets to provide exceptional event experiences
 
 
Client Focused Media and Jacksonville Party Company
Client Focused Media and Jacksonville Party Company
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Client Focused Media, a full-service marketing agency in San Marco, has acquired Jacksonville Party Company, an event planning company known for organizing local events of all sizes.

Mike White, owner of Client Focused Media and Buzz Media Group said, "We are very excited to expand our resources and Jacksonville Party Company will allow us to continue to produce top quality events and festivals on the First Coast."

Client Focused Media has made a splash in the community with their memorable events since 2004, in conjunction with its sister company, The Buzz Media Group. Branded events include The Jacksonville Craft and Import Beer Festival, Party Of The Decades, Oktoberfest Jacksonville and Putt N' Crawl, to name a few.

Planning is currently underway for the company's largest event of the year; Oktoberfest Jacksonville, at its new home, the Anheuser-Busch Brewery. This will be the second year Oktoberfest Jacksonville will be held at the brewery and expansion plans are underway to develop this into a premier regional event.

"The Oktoberfest celebration was a very successful event last year with close to 10,000 in attendance," said Charlie Olden, Brewery Tour Manager at Anheuser-Busch Brewery. "The team at Client Focused Media is implementing some great ideas to add to the patron's experience while at the Brewery."

The Jacksonville Party Company specializes in full-service event planning. They have connections to the top entertainers in the area and provide tents, tables, chairs, linens, concessions, DJ's and A/V and lighting services. "As we produce more festivals, we are planning on acquiring more assets to make sure we continue to provide the best experiences imaginable," said White.

"The quality of products they have provided us has only been bested by the service and personnel they provide," said Bruce W. Mohler, Head Golf Professional at Ponte Vedra Inn and Club. "They are knowledgeable individuals who always do the best they can to provide a fun environment for all."

The Jacksonville Party Corporate offices are now located at Client Focused Media's building at 1611 San Marco Boulevard and can be reached at (904) 232-3001. More information on planning large scale events, birthday parties, corporate functions, conferences, holiday parties, school functions, concerts, fundraisers or other social events can be found at jacksonvillepartycompany.com.

About Jacksonville Party Company

Jacksonville Party Company provides unique ideas and designs along with professional organization and execution of any type of event. The company specializes in casino events, corporate functions, holiday parties, school functions, concerts and fundraisers. They are committed to making the events stress free, flawless and memorable. Their team of out-of-the-box thinkers focuses on details to bring the customers vision to life, while staying within budget. Visit JacksonvillePartyCompany.com for more information and you can view their video at https://vimeo.com/221415975.



About Client Focused Media and BUZZ Media Group

Client Focused Media was founded in 2002 and is a leading integrated marketing firm in Northeast Florida. The company provides strategic planning, event planning, marketing, creative, advertising, media buying, branding, crisis management services and public relations to a variety of clients. BUZZ Media Group produces BUZZ TV, iwantabuzz.com and BUZZ Magazine, which is distributed monthly to more than 900 locations in Jacksonville, The Beaches, St. Augustine, Fernandina Beach, Mandarin and Orange Park. CFM and BUZZ Media are located at 1611 San Marco Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL, 32207 and can be reached at (904) 232-3001 (tel:(904)%20232-3001). For more information, visit cfmedia.com (http://cfmedia.net/) and iwantabuzz.com.

Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@cfmedia.net
Click to Share