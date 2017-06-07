News By Tag
* Yaskawa
* Motoman
* Mexico
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Jorge Cosio Joins Yaskawa Mexico as General Manager
Cosio brings nearly two decades of experience in industrial automation to Yaskawa Motoman. Most recently, Cosio was General Manager for ISRA Vision (Queretaro, Mexico) and oversaw sales, marketing and other operations. ISRA Vision is a global leader in machine vision and industrial image processing, including robot vision for automated production. Prior to that, he held several leadership and business development positions with ABB Mexico.
"Jorge brings strong leadership and solid experience in developing and implementing successful strategies for growth," said Steve Barhorst, President and COO of Yaskawa Motoman. "His industry knowledge and customer focus will help to strengthen our efforts in Mexico."
Cosio earned his Bachelor of Science (BS) degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidad de las Americas Puebla (UDLA) in 1997.
About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 360,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application;
Yaskawa Mexico S.A de C.V. is a subsidiary of Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Division with locations in Aguascalientes, Ags., Apodaca, N.L. and Queretaro.
Contact
Yaskawa Motoman
Jennifer Katchmar
***@motoman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse