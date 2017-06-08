RealEats, the First Ever Sous-Vide Meal Subscription Service Launches

Be One of the First to Experience These "Ready-to-Eat in Minutes" Featuring Recipes by Different Celebrity Chefs Each Month Including Dale Talde, Bill Telepan and Silvia Baldini

Media Contact

Hall PR

212-373-8900

***@hallpr.com Hall PR212-373-8900

End

--is the first-ever "sous-vide", locally-sourced meal delivery service, featuring recipes by celebrity chefs. Forget spending your precious evenings chopping, frying, and or ordering greasy takeout. What if you had gourmet meals prepared from recipes by a new celebrity chef each month, ready to go in your fridge instead? Made with preservative-free ingredients, these healthy mealsinNo more takeout. No more meal kit prep and clean up.Order on RealEats.com to try meals likewith beluga lentils,with coconut-cashew rice, andwith seasonal vegetables, all vacuum-packed for maximum freshness. How else can you get a meal prepared from the recipes of wellness-minded chefsandin your own home? Guest chefs create monthly menus based on what's in season, taking the secrets of flavorful, quality meals out of top restaurants and straight into your home. How is this different than your go-to meal subscription?It's ready in, minus all the little bottles and bags in a typical meal kit. The entire RealEats package, including the insulated cardboard box, ice packs and food pouches, can all be tossed in the recycle bin when you're finished. Meals stay fresh in your fridge for up to seven days, so whether you're coming home from a long day of work, or need a quick dinner after Sunday errands, you'll be looking forward to nutritious, ready-to-eat meals waiting for you. They can even be taken with you on camping trips, heat them over a hotplate in your college dorm, or take them on business trips for a taste of a home-cooked meal.The RealEats kitchen is located in the heart of Geneva, New York, using ingredients thatare sustainable, and organic meats and produce, never processed, and always preservative and GMO-freeare used. Why spend the time going to the farmers market to pick up produce when RealEats does the sourcing? A RealEats subscription lets consumers skip the market by bringing the local produce of upstate New York straight to you. So what are you waiting for? Take back your busy weeknights and try healthy meals from RealEats, delivered straight to your door. Subscription packages are offered in three-meal-per-week packages for singles ($45 per week), couples ($85) or family plans ($162). That's three nights of your week, healthy, tasty, and hassle-free. Eating seasonal, chef-created meals in your own kitchen has never been so easy!