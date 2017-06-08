News By Tag
RealEats, the First Ever Sous-Vide Meal Subscription Service Launches
Be One of the First to Experience These "Ready-to-Eat in Minutes" Featuring Recipes by Different Celebrity Chefs Each Month Including Dale Talde, Bill Telepan and Silvia Baldini
Order on RealEats.com to try meals like Spring Lamb Shoulder with beluga lentils, Curry Coconut Shrimp with coconut-cashew rice, and Braised Duck Leg with seasonal vegetables, all vacuum-packed for maximum freshness. How else can you get a meal prepared from the recipes of wellness-minded chefs Dale Talde, Bill Telepan and Silvia Baldini in your own home? Guest chefs create monthly menus based on what's in season, taking the secrets of flavorful, quality meals out of top restaurants and straight into your home. How is this different than your go-to meal subscription?
The RealEats kitchen is located in the heart of Geneva, New York, using ingredients thatare sustainable, and organic meats and produce, never processed, and always preservative and GMO-freeare used. Why spend the time going to the farmers market to pick up produce when RealEats does the sourcing? A RealEats subscription lets consumers skip the market by bringing the local produce of upstate New York straight to you. So what are you waiting for? Take back your busy weeknights and try healthy meals from RealEats, delivered straight to your door. Subscription packages are offered in three-meal-per-
