June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Robert E. Lee Hotel Adopts "Traveller" as New Stuffed Mascot

 
 
Robert E Lee Hotel's new mascot, Traveller.
Robert E Lee Hotel's new mascot, Traveller.
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Robert E. Lee Hotel managed by Taylor Hospitality and located in the historic downtown of Lexington, Va has adopted a new stuffed mascot with a mane, "Traveller". They've drawn inspiration from the favorite mount of Confederate hero-general Robert E. Lee. This gorgeous yet difficult horse was beloved by the general for his toughness, perseverance, and yes, even his fussiness. When Robert E. Lee became president of the Washington University (now Washington and Lee University) in Lexington, Va Traveller was left to graze the campus grounds. Students would clip hairs from his mane and tail for good luck. He was laid to rest next to his master in the Washington and Lee University campus grounds. It only seemed right that the Robert E. Lee Hotel adopt him as their mascot to continue the companionship of such a great team.

You can follow Traveller and his many adventures around Lexington, Va by using the hashtag #traveller on social media platforms. In addition to his social media presence, this new mascot is available for purchase at the front desk of the hotel.

For more information about the Robert E. Lee Hotel please visit their website at http://roberteleehotel.com.


About Taylor Hospitality:

Taylor Hospitality, LLC - an Up to Par Management Company is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality  is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com

Taylor Hospitality
Kaytlynn Ransom
***@uptoparmanagement.com
Source:Robert E Lee Hotel
Email:***@uptoparmanagement.com Email Verified
