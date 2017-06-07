News By Tag
Robert E. Lee Hotel Adopts "Traveller" as New Stuffed Mascot
You can follow Traveller and his many adventures around Lexington, Va by using the hashtag #traveller on social media platforms. In addition to his social media presence, this new mascot is available for purchase at the front desk of the hotel.
For more information about the Robert E. Lee Hotel please visit their website at http://roberteleehotel.com.
About Taylor Hospitality:
Taylor Hospitality, LLC - an Up to Par Management Company is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates.
More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com
