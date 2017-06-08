 
KirkpatrickPrice Announces New HITRUST CSF Webinar Series

 
 
TAMPA, Fla. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA firm, and HITRUST CSF Assessor, announced that it will host a new webinar series, HITRUST: A Business Associate's Guide to Compliance.

KirkpatrickPrice's mission is to educate, empower, and inspire clients to greater levels of assurance; that is the purpose of this webinar series. KirkpatrickPrice will teach attendees how to navigate through the HITRUST CSF, provide guidance, and eliminate some of the confusion surrounding HITRUST CSF certification. The series will cover topics such as the history of HITRUST, the basics of the framework, what it means to be HTIRUST CSF certified, the options for HITRUST CSF assessments and reports, how to prepare for the assessment, and strategies for maintaining compliance.

Jessie Skibbe, VP of Strategic Development and Chief Compliance Officer at KirkpatrickPrice, will be the speaker for HITRUST: A Business Associate's Guide to Compliance. In Skibbe's role at KirkpatrickPrice, she focuses on assisting clients meet regulatory compliance and information security objectives. Skibbe, a certified CSF Practitioner, holds CCCO, CISSP, CRCP, CISA, ACA International Scholar, and ACA Certified Instructor designations.

Registration (https://kirkpatrickprice.com/webinars/) is now open for all sessions in this webinar series. Register now to save your spot on June 29, July 27, and August 24.

KirkpatrickPrice was recently designated HITRUST CSF Assessor by HITRUST. With this achievement, KirkpatrickPrice can now provide services using the HITRUST CSF, a comprehensive security framework that addresses a multitude of security, privacy, and regulatory challenges facing organizations in order to comply with healthcare (HIPAA, HITECH), third-party (PCI, COBIT), government (NIST, FTC), and other industry-specific regulations and standards.

HITRUST CSF adds to KirkpatrickPrice's information security and compliance assurance services, which includes SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. KirkpatrickPrice is also licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, registered with the PCAOB. The firm provides assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. KirkpatrickPrice has over 11 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. For more information, visit www.kirkpatrickprice.com, follow KirkpatrickPrice on Twitter (@KPAudit), or connect with KirkpatrickPrice on LinkedIn.

Media Contact
Jenna Kersten
j.kersten@kirkpatrickprice.com
