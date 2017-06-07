Country(s)
Paradise Energy Solutions to hold Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening Events at New Harrisonburg Office
Paradise Energy Solutions will hold a Business at Breakfast networking event and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, June 22 to celebrate the opening of a new branch office.
The new branch located at 1890 South Main Street in Harrisonburg will allow the family-owned full-service solar installation company to bring their unrivaled customer service to the Shenandoah Valley and beyond. "Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley is an ideal location for Paradise Energy Solutions," said Warren Miller, Regional Sales Manager for Paradise Energy Solutions. "The progressive agricultural market, the vibrant commerce, and the culture of the people make the area a perfect fit for Paradise Energy Solutions."
Paradise Energy sees Harrisonburg as the hub for the Virginia solar market. "Being strategically located in Harrisonburg will allow us to create relationships with local businesses and farmers in the valley," said Miller, "while at the same time affording us easy access to the main arteries that serve Charlottesville, Richmond, Roanoke, and Northern Virginia."
A community grand opening event will be held on Saturday, July 22 from 10 am to 2 pm. The event will include office tours, yard games, food, and an opportunity to learn about solar.
For additional event information or other questions regarding the branch opening, call 540-705-1260.
About Paradise Energy Solutions:
Paradise Energy Solutions is a family-owned, full-service solar installation company that provides turnkey grid-tied solar installations throughout the mid-Atlantic region for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.
For additional information on how you could benefit by going solar, call 877-851-9269 or visit www.VisitPES.com.
