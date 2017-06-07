News By Tag
PMP Teacher now offering Virtual 1-Day PMP Exam Preparation Refresher course
Conveniently taught 100% online from the comfort of one's home or office, PMP Teacher's Refresher Course also guarantees small class sizes typically in between 2 to 6 students total. The course itself is a revisit of core concepts, shortcuts, tips, and formulas related to the 5 process groups (Initiation, Planning, Execution, Monitoring and Control, and Closure) and the 10 Knowledge areas (Integration, Stakeholder, Scope, Time, Cost, Risk, Quality, Communication, HR, and Procurement)
The course is taught by Mr. Satish Chandra, PMP, whom has more than 24 years' experience training, guiding, and mentoring more than 5,000 managers internationally in Software Development, Delivery Management, and Program Management, with over 15,000 hours of training experience total. He specializes in using the Agile methodology to manage projects, and makes key utilization of real-world examples to make his teaching a success for all students.
For more information about enrolling in PMP Teacher's Virtual 1-Day PMP Exam Preparation Refresher course, please visit http://www.pmpteacher.com/
About PMP Teacher
PMP Teacher is a part of the RadixEdge family, and specializes in live/virtual class instruction in Project Management Professional (PMP)® exam prep coaching. Through affordable online courses, quality learning experiences that challenge students to grow and stay competitive, and access to some of the best teachers across the globe, PMP Teacher aims to bridge the skill gap for all students. For more information about PMP Teacher's live training, certified teachers, and course review testimonials, please visit http://www.pmpteacher.com/
