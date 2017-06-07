 
News By Tag
* Mountain States Super Lawyers
* Las Vegas
* Snell & Wilmer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Mountain States Super Lawyers 2017 Recognizes 22 Nevada Snell & Wilmer Attorneys

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mountain States Super Lawyers
* Las Vegas
* Snell & Wilmer

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
* Awards

LAS VEGAS - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Snell & Wilmer is pleased to announce that 22 attorneys from the Nevada offices have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers publication. Of those 22, 14 were recognized as Mountain States Rising Stars.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a listing of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

The following Nevada Snell & Wilmer attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers rankings:

2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers – Nevada

Patrick G. Byrne, Business Litigation

Justin L. Carley, Business Litigation

John S. Delikanakis, Business Litigation

Alexander L. Fugazzi, Business Litigation

Suellen Fulstone, Civil Litigation: Defense

Robert R. Kinas, Bankruptcy: Business

Bob L. Olson, Bankruptcy: Business

William E. Peterson, Civil Litigation: Defense

In addition, the following Nevada Snell & Wilmer attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Rising Stars list. The selection process for Rising Stars is the same as the Super Lawyers selection process, with the exception that eligible candidates must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Rising Star candidates do not go through the peer evaluation by practice area.

2017 Mountain States Rising Stars – Nevada

Bradley Austin, Business Litigation

Bryan L. Blaylock, Business/ Corporate

V.R. Bohman, Civil Litigation: Defense

Joshua D. Cools, PI – Products: Defense

Kelly Dove, Appellate

Charles E. Gianelloni, Civil Litigation: Defense

Blakeley E. Griffith, Bankruptcy: Business  Daniel S. Ivie, Business Litigation

Kade D. Miller, Business/ Corporate

Michael Paretti, Business Litigation

Robin E. Perkins, Civil Litigation: Defense

Morgan Petrelli, PI – Products: Defense

Janine C. Prupas, General Litigation

Karl Riley, Business Litigation

About Snell & Wilmer

Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Denver, Colorado; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
End
Source:Snell & Wilmer
Email:***@swlaw.com Email Verified
Tags:Mountain States Super Lawyers, Las Vegas, Snell & Wilmer
Industry:Legal
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Snell & Wilmer LLP News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share