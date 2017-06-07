News By Tag
Mountain States Super Lawyers 2017 Recognizes 22 Nevada Snell & Wilmer Attorneys
Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a listing of lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
The following Nevada Snell & Wilmer attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers rankings:
2017 Mountain States Super Lawyers – Nevada
Patrick G. Byrne, Business Litigation
Justin L. Carley, Business Litigation
John S. Delikanakis, Business Litigation
Alexander L. Fugazzi, Business Litigation
Suellen Fulstone, Civil Litigation: Defense
Robert R. Kinas, Bankruptcy: Business
Bob L. Olson, Bankruptcy: Business
William E. Peterson, Civil Litigation: Defense
In addition, the following Nevada Snell & Wilmer attorneys were selected for inclusion in the 2017 Mountain States Rising Stars list. The selection process for Rising Stars is the same as the Super Lawyers selection process, with the exception that eligible candidates must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Rising Star candidates do not go through the peer evaluation by practice area.
2017 Mountain States Rising Stars – Nevada
Bradley Austin, Business Litigation
Bryan L. Blaylock, Business/ Corporate
V.R. Bohman, Civil Litigation: Defense
Joshua D. Cools, PI – Products: Defense
Kelly Dove, Appellate
Charles E. Gianelloni, Civil Litigation: Defense
Blakeley E. Griffith, Bankruptcy: Business Daniel S. Ivie, Business Litigation
Kade D. Miller, Business/ Corporate
Michael Paretti, Business Litigation
Robin E. Perkins, Civil Litigation: Defense
Morgan Petrelli, PI – Products: Defense
Janine C. Prupas, General Litigation
Karl Riley, Business Litigation
About Snell & Wilmer
Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 400 attorneys practicing in nine locations throughout the western United States and in Mexico, including Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Los Angeles and Orange County, California; Denver, Colorado; and Los Cabos, Mexico. The firm represents clients ranging from large, publicly traded corporations to small businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit www.swlaw.com.
