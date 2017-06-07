News By Tag
Barr Group Fall 2017 Training Courses Address Industry Need for Safer & More Secure Embedded Systems
"Boot Camps" for Embedded Software Engineers To Be Held in the United States, Germany, and Spain
Courses include:
· Embedded Android Boot Camp (https://barrgroup.com/
uses lecture and hands-on exercises to teach attendees how to bring up embedded hardware with the Android OS, develop custom device drivers, and publish the APIs of those custom device drivers to Android apps.
· Embedded Software Boot Camp (https://barrgroup.com/
· Best Practices for Designing Safe Embedded Systems (https://barrgroup.com/
· TDD & Agile: Power Techniques for Better Embedded Software Development (https://barrgroup.com/
· Embedded Security Boot Camp (Oct. 2–5 in Boston, Massachusetts;
· Best Practices for Designing Secure Embedded Systems (Nov. 30–Dec. 1 in Munich, Germany) is a two-day course that helps attendees learn to harden their embedded system to eliminate vulnerabilities and detect the most popular types of attacks.
To see Barr Group's complete training calendar, go to https://barrgroup.com/
Special Pricing
Early Registration discounted pricing is now available.
Individuals who have previously attended any Barr Group Public Courses are eligible for a 10 percent alumni discount. Contact experts@barrgroup.com to receive the discount code.
Onsite and custom training programs are also available.
For more information on Barr Group's design, consulting, training, and expert witness services, go to www.barrgroup.com or contact us at experts@barrgroup.com.
About Barr Group
Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts®, is an independent provider of world-class product design, training, and corporate and legal technical consulting services for the embedded systems industry. Founded by internationally known experts in the design of safe and secure embedded systems, Barr Group is driven by its mission to help companies improve the overall reliability and security of all embedded system–based applications. Applications strengthened as a result of services and resources provided by Barr Group include those in the automotive, medical, defense, industrial controls, consumer electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. Barr Group has assisted thousands of engineers in the development of safer, more reliable electronic products through its Embedded C Coding StandardTM and continues to push the embedded systems industry forward with the annual release of Barr Group's Embedded Systems Safety & Security SurveyTM. For more information about Barr Group, go to www.barrgroup.com.
Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts, Embedded C Coding Standard, Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey, Embedded Software Boot Camp, Embedded Android Boot Camp, and Embedded Security Boot Camp are trademarks or service marks of Integrated Embedded, LLC d/b/a Barr Group.
Contact
Angie Hatfield, Public Relations
Hughes Communications, Inc.
425-941-2895
angie@hughescom.net
