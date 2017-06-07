 
News By Tag
* #EmbeddedSWBootcamps
* Unitedstates
* #SafeandSecureEmbeddedSystems
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Germantown
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Barr Group Fall 2017 Training Courses Address Industry Need for Safer & More Secure Embedded Systems

"Boot Camps" for Embedded Software Engineers To Be Held in the United States, Germany, and Spain
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* #EmbeddedSWBootcamps
* Unitedstates
* #SafeandSecureEmbeddedSystems

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Germantown - Maryland - US

GERMANTOWN, Md. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Embedded systems designers can now register for the fall 2017 Barr Group Public Courses. They include the popular Embedded Software, Security, and Android Boot Camps; TDD & Agile Power Techniques; and Best Practices for both safety and security. To complement these courses in the United States and Germany, Barr Group also will offer a special Embedded Software Boot Camp in Barcelona, Spain.

Courses include:

·        Embedded Android Boot Camp (https://barrgroup.com/Embedded-Systems/Training-Courses/Embedded-Android-Boot-Camp) (Aug. 21–24 & Nov. 6–9 in Germantown, Maryland)
uses lecture and hands-on exercises to teach attendees how to bring up embedded hardware with the Android OS, develop custom device drivers, and publish the APIs of those custom device drivers to Android apps.

·        Embedded Software Boot Camp (https://barrgroup.com/Embedded-Systems/Training-Courses/Embedded-Software-Boot-Camp) (Sept. 11–14 in Germantown, Maryland; Oct. 16–19 in Barcelona, Spain; Oct. 30–Nov. 2 in Palo Alto, California; Dec. 4–7 in Munich, Germany) provides hands-on training in use of the C programming language to create portable device drivers, in real-time operating systems, and more.

·        Best Practices for Designing Safe Embedded Systems (https://barrgroup.com/courses/best-practices-designing-sa...) (Sept. 25–26 in Palo Alto, California) teaches the "what, why, and how" of approximately a dozen practical, lightweight techniques for designing safer and more reliable embedded systems.

·        TDD & Agile: Power Techniques for Better Embedded Software Development (https://barrgroup.com/Embedded-Systems/Training-Courses/T...) (Sept. 27–29 in Palo Alto, California) provides the fundamentals of Test-Driven Development (TDD) for embedded C programmers and the agile approach to embedded software development—two of the industry's most powerful design techniques for developing safer, more secure, and more robust embedded software.

·        Embedded Security Boot Camp (Oct. 2–5 in Boston, Massachusetts; Nov. 13–16 in Palo Alto, California) engages attendees in lecture and hands-on exercises while they learn to architect and implement secure embedded systems applications. This includes instruction in how to prevent electronics, firmware, and network attacks using only the processing power and memory of resource-constrained embedded devices.

·        Best Practices for Designing Secure Embedded Systems (Nov. 30–Dec. 1 in Munich, Germany) is a two-day course that helps attendees learn to harden their embedded system to eliminate vulnerabilities and detect the most popular types of attacks.

To see Barr Group's complete training calendar, go to https://barrgroup.com/Training-Calendar.

Special Pricing

Early Registration discounted pricing is now available.

Individuals who have previously attended any Barr Group Public Courses are eligible for a 10 percent alumni discount. Contact experts@barrgroup.com to receive the discount code.

Onsite and custom training programs are also available.

For more information on Barr Group's design, consulting, training, and expert witness services, go to www.barrgroup.com or contact us at experts@barrgroup.com.

About Barr Group

Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts®, is an independent provider of world-class product design, training, and corporate and legal technical consulting services for the embedded systems industry. Founded by internationally known experts in the design of safe and secure embedded systems, Barr Group is driven by its mission to help companies improve the overall reliability and security of all embedded system–based applications. Applications strengthened as a result of services and resources provided by Barr Group include those in the automotive, medical, defense, industrial controls, consumer electronics, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. Barr Group has assisted thousands of engineers in the development of safer, more reliable electronic products through its Embedded C Coding StandardTM and continues to push the embedded systems industry forward with the annual release of Barr Group's Embedded Systems Safety & Security SurveyTM. For more information about Barr Group, go to www.barrgroup.com.

###

Barr Group, The Embedded Systems Experts, Embedded C Coding Standard, Embedded Systems Safety & Security Survey, Embedded Software Boot Camp, Embedded Android Boot Camp, and Embedded Security Boot Camp are trademarks or service marks of Integrated Embedded, LLC d/b/a Barr Group.

Contact
Angie Hatfield, Public Relations
Hughes Communications, Inc.
425-941-2895
angie@hughescom.net
End
Source:Barr Group
Email:***@hughescom.net Email Verified
Tags:#EmbeddedSWBootcamps, Unitedstates, #SafeandSecureEmbeddedSystems
Industry:Software
Location:Germantown - Maryland - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Hughes Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share