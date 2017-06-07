News By Tag
JK2 Construction & Scenic named among Orlando Business Journal's 2017 Fast 50
Family-owned business honored for incredible growth in Orlando area
The Fast 50 list is compiled by the Orlando Business Journal. The list includes private business in Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties, ranked based on the percentage of revenue growth from 2014-2016.
JK2 has seen revenues grow by over 40 percent from 2014 to 2016.
The company combines the capabilities of a general contractor with a dynamic scenic division, allowing it to offer architectural millwork, custom props and specialty items in-house. JK2 Construction has completed projects at area theme parks, as well as for several national home builders. JK2 Scenic has also completed projects at area theme parks, including the new water park in town.
"I started JK2 in order to have a family business that operated with high standards. To see that dream grow into one of the fastest growing companies in Central Florida is outstanding,"
JK2 was founded in 1987 and has since developed into a company combining two divisions of construction. JK2 Construction specializes in design-build, commercial, retail, entertainment, restaurant, industrial, amenity and time share projects. JK2 Scenic designs and builds themed architectural millwork, custom props and fabricates specialty items for the retail, major attractions, entertainment, hospitality and restaurant industries.
The company was also recently named to the Gator100, which recognizes the fastest-growing business led by alumni of the University of Florida, for the second year in a row. In addition, JK2 was a 2017 SMART Award Finalist through the Association for Corporate Growth of Orlando for the second year in a row and was named to the 2016 GrowFL Florida Companies to Watch list.
The rankings of the 50 companies were revealed and the honorees were recognized at an event on June 9.
For more information on JK2 Construction & Scenic, visit jk2.com.
About JK2 Construction & Scenic
JK2 Construction & Scenic, a family-owned company founded in 1987, has evolved into a unique company combining two divisions of construction. The JK2 Construction Division specializes in design-build, commercial, retail, entertainment, restaurant, industrial, amenity and time share projects. The JK2 Scenic Division designs and builds themed architectural millwork, custom props and fabricates specialty items for the retail, major attractions, entertainment, hospitality and restaurant industries. JK2 has completed projects throughout the nation including work for major theme parks, themed restaurants and national home builders. JK2 is a trusted, respected and valued partner who builds with a creative project approach and has principal level involvement in every project. For more information, visit www.jk2.com/
